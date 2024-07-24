Over 40% off Moto G Stylus on Amazon!

A smartphone for hardcore Deadpool fans

One for the Marvel fans: a possible Poco F6 Deadpool & Wolverine Edition leaked
If you're down with Marvel memorabilia, you might want to look out for this phone, even if you're not in the market for a new handset!

The latest leak from notable tipster on X Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) hints at the possibility of a Deadpool & Wolverine themed phone. Here's the post:



It's an unspecified Poco phone, most likely the Poco F6. This device is also known as the Redmi Turbo 3 and was launched in April. It's a capable handset, given that you won't put it up against the Galaxy S24 Ultra:

  • Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset;
  • Up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage;
  • A triple camera setup with Sony's LYT-600 sensor for the main snapper and OIS;
  • 5,000mAh battery with 90W fast charging.

The possibility of a Marvel edition phone is only natural, given that the Deadpool & Wolverine (starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman) movie will hit theaters this very Friday, July 26.

The mystery phone appears to sport Deadpool's iconic Crimson Red color on its back, featuring accents of Deadpool and Wolverine, but the screenshot doesn't fully reveal them. This special edition smartphone is set to be unveiled on July 26th in India, with sales starting by early August.

The Poco F6 sleek frame, rounded corners, and dual camera rings. Measuring 7.8 mm in thickness and weighing 179 grams, it offers a comfortable grip.

The device boasts a 6.67-inch OLED display with slim bezels and an integrated fingerprint scanner. The screen features a 1.5K resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of 2,400 nits, though this high brightness is limited to brief moments for certain parts of the display, so don't take it for granted.

For photography, the Redmi Turbo 3 includes a versatile triple camera setup: a 50MP Sony LYT-600 main sensor with optical image stabilization, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 20MP front camera. It also features an AI-based object eraser, similar to Google's Magic Eraser, for removing unwanted elements from photos.

The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip, a slightly scaled-down version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. It includes an extensive VC cooling area and the Ice Cooling technology for effective thermal management during intensive use. The device is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery supporting 90W fast charging.

By the way, this isn't the first time the Poco F6/Redmi Turbo 3 gets a special edition. If Marvel doesn't float your boat and you're more of a wizardry type of person, there's a Harry Potter edition out there.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.jpg
Sebastian Pier Junior Tech News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.

