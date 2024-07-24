A smartphone for hardcore Deadpool fans
Up Next:
If you're down with Marvel memorabilia, you might want to look out for this phone, even if you're not in the market for a new handset!
The latest leak from notable tipster on X Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) hints at the possibility of a Deadpool & Wolverine themed phone. Here's the post:
It's an unspecified Poco phone, most likely the Poco F6. This device is also known as the Redmi Turbo 3 and was launched in April. It's a capable handset, given that you won't put it up against the Galaxy S24 Ultra:
The possibility of a Marvel edition phone is only natural, given that the Deadpool & Wolverine (starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman) movie will hit theaters this very Friday, July 26.
The mystery phone appears to sport Deadpool's iconic Crimson Red color on its back, featuring accents of Deadpool and Wolverine, but the screenshot doesn't fully reveal them. This special edition smartphone is set to be unveiled on July 26th in India, with sales starting by early August.
The device boasts a 6.67-inch OLED display with slim bezels and an integrated fingerprint scanner. The screen features a 1.5K resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of 2,400 nits, though this high brightness is limited to brief moments for certain parts of the display, so don't take it for granted.
For photography, the Redmi Turbo 3 includes a versatile triple camera setup: a 50MP Sony LYT-600 main sensor with optical image stabilization, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 20MP front camera. It also features an AI-based object eraser, similar to Google's Magic Eraser, for removing unwanted elements from photos.
The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip, a slightly scaled-down version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. It includes an extensive VC cooling area and the Ice Cooling technology for effective thermal management during intensive use. The device is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery supporting 90W fast charging.
The latest leak from notable tipster on X Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) hints at the possibility of a Deadpool & Wolverine themed phone. Here's the post:
Here's a glimpse of the upcoming POCO x Deadpool x Wolverine special edition smartphone..— Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) July 23, 2024
Are you excited? pic.twitter.com/cYDlY68dWX
It's an unspecified Poco phone, most likely the Poco F6. This device is also known as the Redmi Turbo 3 and was launched in April. It's a capable handset, given that you won't put it up against the Galaxy S24 Ultra:
- Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset;
- Up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage;
- A triple camera setup with Sony's LYT-600 sensor for the main snapper and OIS;
- 5,000mAh battery with 90W fast charging.
The possibility of a Marvel edition phone is only natural, given that the Deadpool & Wolverine (starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman) movie will hit theaters this very Friday, July 26.
The mystery phone appears to sport Deadpool's iconic Crimson Red color on its back, featuring accents of Deadpool and Wolverine, but the screenshot doesn't fully reveal them. This special edition smartphone is set to be unveiled on July 26th in India, with sales starting by early August.
The Poco F6 sleek frame, rounded corners, and dual camera rings. Measuring 7.8 mm in thickness and weighing 179 grams, it offers a comfortable grip.
The device boasts a 6.67-inch OLED display with slim bezels and an integrated fingerprint scanner. The screen features a 1.5K resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of 2,400 nits, though this high brightness is limited to brief moments for certain parts of the display, so don't take it for granted.
Recommended Stories
The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip, a slightly scaled-down version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. It includes an extensive VC cooling area and the Ice Cooling technology for effective thermal management during intensive use. The device is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery supporting 90W fast charging.
By the way, this isn't the first time the Poco F6/Redmi Turbo 3 gets a special edition. If Marvel doesn't float your boat and you're more of a wizardry type of person, there's a Harry Potter edition out there.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: