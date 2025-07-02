Fork ahead: the Xiaomi 16 Ultra might have another, super-premium edition
As if the Ultra model wasn't premium enough…
Is the smartphone world sick already of Pro, Pro Max, Ultra and such pompous monikers? Probably not, since there might be two versions of the Xiaomi 16 Ultra – and no, this isn't a China-exclusive and a global variant of the same phone.
The latest rumor draws light on an upcoming Xiaomi phone, listed as P1S on the GSMA certification database – a global registry used to verify mobile device model numbers, network compatibility, and regulatory approvals before products are launched or sold internationally. You know, strictly administrative stuff (at the end of the day, it's useful, since it does provide us with information like this very rumor).
Other than that, the P1S is expected to run on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 chipset, consistent with the rest of the Xiaomi 16 series. Additional features may include refined camera technology, exclusive design elements, and improved thermal performance. The China-exclusive version of the P1S will most likely feature Xiaomi's proprietary XRING O1 processor, which the company has previously indicated would remain exclusive to domestic devices.
Could it be that the new model will be referred to as the Xiaomi 16 Pro Max? Personally, I doubt it – that's too close to the naming convention of Apple and the iPhone. The final naming remains uncertain; it might be the Xiaomi 16 Ultra Max or Xiaomi 16S Ultra, it would be less surprising if it's something down that line. The presence of separate global and Chinese identifiers further supports the likelihood of an international release.
Early speculation within the industry suggests the P1S may feature notable upgrades over the standard Ultra, such as improvements in camera hardware, a larger battery, or the use of distinct materials. These enhancements would position it as a premium option within the series, likely intended for advanced users or professionals.
Now, camera-focused flagships are my weakness, hence, the Xiaomi 16 Ultra is one of the phones that I keep an eye out for – even if its premiere is nowhere near at the present moment. Usually, the vanilla Xiaomi flagship (like the Xiaomi 15) is unveiled in the fall, while the Ultra model materializes at a point in Q1 of the following year.
So, a better camera on the Xiaomi P1S device? I'm drooling over that idea, but if I have to be realistic about it, I doubt it (until further leaks corroborate it). The Ultra will undoubtedly pack top-shelf camera hardware, so maybe the mysterious P1S flagship could rely on extra premium materials? Or, indeed, an even larger battery.
Previous rumors whisper that the vanilla Xiaomi 16 – mind you, a "compact" flagship, not a plus-sized model – could squeeze in a mind-blowing 6,800mAh battery with 100W fast charging support.
How much bigger than that could the P1S go? In theory, there's plenty of room and silicon-carbon batteries – the very technology that's been widely adopted by Far East brands like Xiaomi and other Samsung, Apple rivals – could hit 9,000mAh capacity.
The future is bright, ladies and gentlemen!
Meet the P1S – no, that's not a PlayStation!
The Xiaomi 15 Ultra. | Image by PhoneArena
So much possibilities
The Xiaomi 15 Ultra. | Image by PhoneArena
Such was the case with the Xiaomi 15 Ultra – its China-exclusive version arrived at the end of February 2025, while the model for global markets was unveiled on March 2 at the usual MWC (Mobile World Congress) held annually in Barcelona.
Camera on steroids… or a pipe dream?
The Xiaomi 15 Ultra. | Image by PhoneArena
