Reserves open for the new Samsung phones!
Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.
Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.

Fork ahead: the Xiaomi 16 Ultra might have another, super-premium edition

As if the Ultra model wasn't premium enough…

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Xiaomi
A Xiaomi 15 Ultra phone.
Is the smartphone world sick already of Pro, Pro Max, Ultra and such pompous monikers? Probably not, since there might be two versions of the Xiaomi 16 Ultra – and no, this isn't a China-exclusive and a global variant of the same phone.

Meet the P1S – no, that's not a PlayStation!



The latest rumor draws light on an upcoming Xiaomi phone, listed as P1S on the GSMA certification database – a global registry used to verify mobile device model numbers, network compatibility, and regulatory approvals before products are launched or sold internationally. You know, strictly administrative stuff (at the end of the day, it's useful, since it does provide us with information like this very rumor).

So, the listed Xiaomi P1S device sports both global (25128PNA1G) and Chinese (25128PNA1C) versions. This points to the possibility of a more advanced or specialized variant, aimed at higher-end users.

Other than that, the P1S is expected to run on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 chipset, consistent with the rest of the Xiaomi 16 series. Additional features may include refined camera technology, exclusive design elements, and improved thermal performance. The China-exclusive version of the P1S will most likely feature Xiaomi's proprietary XRING O1 processor, which the company has previously indicated would remain exclusive to domestic devices.

Is the Ultra enough for you?

Vote View Result


So much possibilities



Could it be that the new model will be referred to as the Xiaomi 16 Pro Max? Personally, I doubt it – that's too close to the naming convention of Apple and the iPhone. The final naming remains uncertain; it might be the Xiaomi 16 Ultra Max or Xiaomi 16S Ultra, it would be less surprising if it's something down that line. The presence of separate global and Chinese identifiers further supports the likelihood of an international release.

Early speculation within the industry suggests the P1S may feature notable upgrades over the standard Ultra, such as improvements in camera hardware, a larger battery, or the use of distinct materials. These enhancements would position it as a premium option within the series, likely intended for advanced users or professionals.

Now, camera-focused flagships are my weakness, hence, the Xiaomi 16 Ultra is one of the phones that I keep an eye out for – even if its premiere is nowhere near at the present moment. Usually, the vanilla Xiaomi flagship (like the Xiaomi 15) is unveiled in the fall, while the Ultra model materializes at a point in Q1 of the following year.

Recommended Stories
Such was the case with the Xiaomi 15 Ultra – its China-exclusive version arrived at the end of February 2025, while the model for global markets was unveiled on March 2 at the usual MWC (Mobile World Congress) held annually in Barcelona.

Camera on steroids… or a pipe dream?



So, a better camera on the Xiaomi P1S device? I'm drooling over that idea, but if I have to be realistic about it, I doubt it (until further leaks corroborate it). The Ultra will undoubtedly pack top-shelf camera hardware, so maybe the mysterious P1S flagship could rely on extra premium materials? Or, indeed, an even larger battery.

Previous rumors whisper that the vanilla Xiaomi 16 – mind you, a "compact" flagship, not a plus-sized model – could squeeze in a mind-blowing 6,800mAh battery with 100W fast charging support.

How much bigger than that could the P1S go? In theory, there's plenty of room and silicon-carbon batteries – the very technology that's been widely adopted by Far East brands like Xiaomi and other Samsung, Apple rivals – could hit 9,000mAh capacity.

The future is bright, ladies and gentlemen!

Grab Surfshark VPN now at more than 50% off and with 3 extra months for free!

Secure your connection now at a bargain price!


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.webp
Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.
Read the latest from Sebastian Pier
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

Stop Playing

by Doug Fresh 123 • 3

Is buying a Fairphone really ethical?

by DomtheCuber • 4

Samsung Galaxy S23 recall?

by la19CSK • 5
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Google says you must disable this setting now to stop attacks from malicious texts
Google says you must disable this setting now to stop attacks from malicious texts
Promised T-Mobile feature is live in T-Life for real this time
Promised T-Mobile feature is live in T-Life for real this time
Samsung just sabotaged the Galaxy Z Fold 7. What now?
Samsung just sabotaged the Galaxy Z Fold 7. What now?
Galaxy Z Fold 7 battery less than 4,400 mAh, IP rating also disappoints
Galaxy Z Fold 7 battery less than 4,400 mAh, IP rating also disappoints
Latest Verizon offer is so good that its legitimacy is being questioned
Latest Verizon offer is so good that its legitimacy is being questioned
Two Apple Watch models are reportedly about to get major upgrades — and one is long overdue
Two Apple Watch models are reportedly about to get major upgrades — and one is long overdue

Latest News

Apple accuses former engineer of stealing Vision Pro secrets and lying about his new job
Apple accuses former engineer of stealing Vision Pro secrets and lying about his new job
AT&T launches important security feature for postpaid and prepaid customers
AT&T launches important security feature for postpaid and prepaid customers
Google's versatile Keep app gets a colorful new look on Android thanks to a Material 3 redesign
Google's versatile Keep app gets a colorful new look on Android thanks to a Material 3 redesign
New Galaxy Watch 8 series leak reveals Samsung’s most customizable faces yet
New Galaxy Watch 8 series leak reveals Samsung’s most customizable faces yet
Amazon Prime members can already save a record $35 on the 2024 Echo Spot with Alexa
Amazon Prime members can already save a record $35 on the 2024 Echo Spot with Alexa
Garmin smartwatches soon to receive a long-awaited feature, but with a catch
Garmin smartwatches soon to receive a long-awaited feature, but with a catch
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless