The enchanted phone: Harry Potter on the back of this just-released killer mid-range

Here's a toy for grown-up Harry Potter fans: the Xiaomi Redmi Turbo 3 Harry Potter Edition. That's the same device that's also known as Poco F6 in some markets and it's being unveiled in China today, April 10.

The Xiaomi Redmi Turbo 3 is the successor to the Redmi Note 12 Turbo, which was internationally known as the Poco F5. It was supposed to be called the "Redmi Note 13 Turbo", but due to Xiaomi's naming policies, we're left with "Redmi Turbo 3" – personally, I like it more that way!

Back to the special edition: the Harry Potter version of the Redmi Turbo 3 features a blue and gold back cover design, with the flash part designed into a pattern (via GizChina). It also comes with a customized protective case, card pin, manual, charger, and a Diagon Alley-style gift box design.



Under the hood, there's some magic: the phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset. While Qualcomm's newest chipset can't match the raw power of the non-'s' Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, it's nonetheless capable. This makes the Redmi Turbo 3/Poco F6 quite the potent mid-ranger.

The Xiaomi Redmi Turbo 3 delivers strong performance, with Geekbench scores of 1995 in single-core and 5494 in multi-core, closely mirrored by another test showing 1981 and 5526 points respectively. Its AnTuTu benchmark of 1,754,299 points also positions it near flagship levels.

This Harry Potter Edition is not the first time Xiaomi has collaborated with the popular Harry Potter franchise. Last year, Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 12 Turbo (the Poco F5) Harry Potter Edition, which featured customized gift boxes that supported classic elements such as the Lightning Scar, the Golden Snitch, and the Stag. The customized gift box also had a built-in 9¾ station card pin and a Marauder’s Map instruction.
