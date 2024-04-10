Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

Xiaomi's Redmi Turbo 3 is official: the mid-range ante is raised once again

By
1comments
Xiaomi
Xiaomi's Redmi Turbo 3 is official: the mid-range ante is raised once again
As promised, April 10 brought the latest mid-range creation from Xiaomi: the Redmi Turbo 3. It's potent, it's bright, and it's expected to hit international markets under the Poco F6 moniker.

If we're about to talk about the Redmi Turbo 3, we have to clarify some things.

First things first, the Redmi Turbo 3 was going to be dubbed Redmi Note 13 Turbo, but things over at Xiaomi's headquarters changed.

See, the Redmi Note 12 Turbo – the previous phone – was known as Poco F5 internationally. So, there won't be a Redmi Note 13 Turbo this year – instead, the Redmi Turbo 3 is born.

Xiaomi's Redmi Turbo 3 shares a close design with a similar aesthetic to its predecessor (the Redmi Note 12 Turbo), featuring a sleek frame, softly rounded corners and dual camera rings. At a thickness of 7.8 mm and 179 grams, it's going to sit nicely in any hand.

The handset packs a generous 6.67-inch OLED display, framed by slim bezels, incorporating a fingerprint scanner within. Its screen delivers 1.5K resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and it reaches a peak brightness of 2,400 nits (via Gizmochina). Remember, that's only for a brief moment for a certain portion of the screen. Nevertheless, it sounds great!

For photography enthusiasts, the device is equipped with a versatile triple camera array, including a 50MP Sony LYT-600 main sensor with optical image stabilization, complemented by an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 20MP selfie camera. A standout feature is its AI-based object eraser, akin to the Pixel's Magic Eraser, allowing users to clean up their shots by removing undesired elements.

Recommended Stories
Powering the Redmi Turbo 3 is the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip, a slightly scaled-down (but powerful) version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, supported by up to 16GB of RAM and a maximum of 1TB storage. It boasts an extensive VC cooling area and Xiaomi's proprietary Ice Cooling technology for optimal thermal management during heavy use. The device is energized by a 5,000mAh battery with 90W fast charging capabilities.

Running on HyperOS over Android 14 OS, the phone introduces Air Gestures for touchless control.

In China, the Redmi Turbo 3 starts at CNY 1,999 (~$276) for the base 12/256GB variant. The 12/512GB and 16/512GB are priced at CNY 2,299 (~$317) and CNY 2,499 (~$345) respectively. The top-end 16GB of RAM. 1TB of storage model carries a price tag of CNY 2,799 (~$386).

The smartphone is offered in Ice Titanium, Green Blade, and Black Crystal colors. It will go on sale starting April 15.

Also, there's a Harry Potter version available!
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.jpg
Sebastian Pier Junior Tech News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

NASA issues a warning about smartphones and the solar eclipse
NASA issues a warning about smartphones and the solar eclipse
Hot new deal makes T-Mobile's ultra-affordable 5G Home Internet service even more appealing
Hot new deal makes T-Mobile's ultra-affordable 5G Home Internet service even more appealing
T-Mobile subscribers need to watch out for this scam which could wipe you out quickly
T-Mobile subscribers need to watch out for this scam which could wipe you out quickly
Cash payment apps like Zelle and Venmo are being targeted by scammers and fraudsters
Cash payment apps like Zelle and Venmo are being targeted by scammers and fraudsters
T-Mobile users have "another reason to switch" after new privacy nightmare
T-Mobile users have "another reason to switch" after new privacy nightmare
Buying a $7 eSIM for a holiday overseas saved my family $2,000 worth of roaming charges
Buying a $7 eSIM for a holiday overseas saved my family $2,000 worth of roaming charges

Latest News

The affordable Moto G 5G (2023) is still in the spotlight at these merchants
The affordable Moto G 5G (2023) is still in the spotlight at these merchants
The Galaxy Watch 6 touchscreen gets back to normal thanks to this update
The Galaxy Watch 6 touchscreen gets back to normal thanks to this update
New Google Search filter might let you find short videos like Reels and YouTube Shorts easier
New Google Search filter might let you find short videos like Reels and YouTube Shorts easier
The feature-packed Garmin Fenix 6 Pro Solar delivers solar charging without breaking the bank at Walmart
The feature-packed Garmin Fenix 6 Pro Solar delivers solar charging without breaking the bank at Walmart
You can once again save big on the stellar Galaxy Watch 5 Pro with LTE at Amazon
You can once again save big on the stellar Galaxy Watch 5 Pro with LTE at Amazon
Crazy but true! Apple “admits” you don’t need to upgrade to iPhone 15 (and I agree)
Crazy but true! Apple “admits” you don’t need to upgrade to iPhone 15 (and I agree)
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless