See the new features that Google Pixels are receiving today

And if you enable crisis alerts in the Personal Safety app, you will be notified of natural disasters and other public emergencies.

New safety features for the app include one where the app checks-in at a scheduled time. Let's say that you're going for a run and set the check-in for 90 minutes. If you don't respond to the check-in, the app will assume that you're about to be the focus of the next episode of "Missing" and alerts your emergency contacts while sharing your location via Google Maps.





The Pixels today also received functional updates that are designed to fix bugs discovered on certain models. For example, audio will be improved when recording video using the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL . An update for the Pixel 4 line improves the accuracy of the devices' GPS feature. Another functional patch exterminates a bug that causes the wallpaper to be reset to default automatically on all Pixel 2 and newer models. All models from the Pixel 2 through Pixel 4 lines are receiving a functional patch that returns the network indicator to the lock screen. And the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL are getting a patch that will improve the battery life of the phones under certain conditions when in standby and connected to a network.





Check out the chart below to see what functional patches your Pixel handset will receive.