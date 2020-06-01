See the new features that Google Pixels are receiving today

The Pixel feature drop adds a new feature to help you get to sleep







In the Clock app, a new feature will allow users to listen to soothing sounds to help them fall asleep with limited interruptions from their phones. If you stay up on your phone past the bedtime you set, you'll get a look at how much time you're awake past that bedtime and the names of the apps that kept you up. In the morning, the Sunrise Alarm will wake you up by gradually brightening the screen while your favorite tune plays on the phone.