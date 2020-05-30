Google postpones release of Android 11 beta

The Beta Launch Show on June 3rd. But So there you are with your Pixel 2 XL awaiting this coming week's first beta release for Android 11. Originally expected to drop in May during the Google I/O Developers Conference, Google was forced to cancel Google I/O because of the coronavirus pandemic and decided to livestream what it called the #Android11on June 3rd. But a tweet disseminated early this morning on the Android Developers Twitter account will dampen your expectations albeit temporarily.





The tweet from the Android Developers account states that the June 3rd event, including the release of the first Android 11 beta, has been postponed. The tweet points out that "now is not the time to celebrate." This refers to the violence that broke out in several states yesterday during protests over the police-related death of George Floyd last week in Minneapolis. Google will reschedule the #Android11 The Beta Launch Show for a future date.











When the first beta version of Android 11 is released-whenever that happens- Pixel owners will be able to install it to get their first look at the latest Android build. However, the number of bugs typically found on beta releases means that you shouldn't update your daily driver with Android 11 until the final version is dropped. If you want to be early taking minimal risks, Android 11 Beta 3 is your best bet. Despite the temporary setback, Google says that the final version of Android is still expected to be available during the third quarter of this year.





Taking into account delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the latest schedule announced by Google earlier this month reads as follows:





Beta 1 includes the final SDK and NDK APIs and opens up Google Play publishing for apps targeting Android 11.

Beta 2 features Platform Stability.

Beta 3 includes release candidate builds for final testing.



