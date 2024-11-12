Pixel Watch November 2024 update is here with Wear OS 5 for all Pixel Watches

The update also includes security fixes and bug fixes for all Pixel Watch models. Additionally, Pixel Watch 1 and 2 users will see updates to the Play Store, improved camera controls, and an updated Pixel Recorder app.

One of the most significant changes in this update is the arrival of Wear OS 5 for Pixel Watch 1 and 2 users. This upgrade brings a slew of improvements, including a redesigned user interface, enhanced performance, and new features like improved notifications and better health tracking.

Here are the software versions for this update:

Global:

France:

The update is rolling out in phases, so it may take a few days for everyone to receive it. However, you should receive a notification on your watch when the update is ready to be installed.





What's new in Wear OS 5?

Wear OS 5 brings a number of improvements to the Pixel Watch experience. One of the most noticeable changes is the redesigned user interface, which is more intuitive and easier to use. The update also includes enhanced performance, making the watch feel faster and more responsive.





Other new features in Wear OS 5 include improved notifications, which are now more informative and easier to manage. The update also brings better health tracking, with new features like sleep stage tracking and improved heart rate monitoring.





It's great to see Google continuing to support its older Pixel Watch models with software updates. I'm especially excited for Pixel Watch 1 and 2 users to finally get Wear OS 5. I'm hoping this update will bring some much-needed performance improvements and battery life enhancements to my original Pixel Watch, which I still own. I'm also looking forward to trying out the new features in Wear OS 5, such as the redesigned user interface and improved health tracking.