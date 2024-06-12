Google rolls out June 2024 update to the Pixel Watch and Pixel Watch 2
Google continues to bring improvements to its first smartwatches, the Pixel Watch and Pixel Watch 2, with the latest June 2024 update. If you went for either of the two Google-branded wearable devices, you’re now eligible for this update regardless of which of the four models you own.
The changelog isn’t that big, but those who treasure accuracy above all else will be pleased to know that this update improves detection in various scenarios. Here is what’s coming in the latest June 2024 update:
Car Crash Detection on Pixel Watch
Bicycle Fall Detection
Besides that, Google also included the June 2024 security patch, so make sure to download the update as soon as possible. Keep in mind that if you haven’t been notified about the update yet, you can manually check for it by heading to Settings / System /System updates.
In related news, if you’re a hardcore Google fan, you’ll be happy to know that the Mountain View company has also released the June Pixel feature drop, which brings lots of AI improvements, DisplayPort support, and more.
