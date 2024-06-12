Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

Google rolls out June 2024 update to the Pixel Watch and Pixel Watch 2

Google rolls out June 2024 update to the Pixel Watch and Pixel Watch 2
Google continues to bring improvements to its first smartwatches, the Pixel Watch and Pixel Watch 2, with the latest June 2024 update. If you went for either of the two Google-branded wearable devices, you’re now eligible for this update regardless of which of the four models you own.

The changelog isn’t that big, but those who treasure accuracy above all else will be pleased to know that this update improves detection in various scenarios. Here is what’s coming in the latest June 2024 update:

On Wrist Detection
  • Improved on body and off body detection for users with tattoos on their wrist.

Car Crash Detection on Pixel Watch
  • Along with the updated Personal Safety app downloadable via Play Store, in this release, your Pixel Watch now detects if a user has been in a car crash and calls for help if the user is unable to.

Bicycle Fall Detection
  • We have updated the fall detection algorithm to better detect falls from bicycles.

Besides that, Google also included the June 2024 security patch, so make sure to download the update as soon as possible. Keep in mind that if you haven’t been notified about the update yet, you can manually check for it by heading to Settings / System /System updates.

In related news, if you’re a hardcore Google fan, you’ll be happy to know that the Mountain View company has also released the June Pixel feature drop, which brings lots of AI improvements, DisplayPort support, and more.
Cosmin Vasile
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

