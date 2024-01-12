Check out the the latest Poly headsets!
This tempting Best Buy deal lets you grab a Pixel Watch 2 on the cheap

Did you come across yesterday’s awesome deal on the OG Google Pixel Watch? The wearable is currently heavily discounted at Best Buy. What if you’d like to have the newer model adorning your wrist? Well, you’re in luck, for the merchant has decided to reduce the price of the more 2023-released Pixel Watch 2, letting you get it at a $50 lower price.

We know what you’re thinking, “$50 price cut sounds like nothing!” Granted, usually, you’d be right about that, but we should note this puppy first saw the light of day just a few months back. That’s to say that the present 14% markdown seems pretty adequate, at least to us. Plus, you can unlock extra savings by trading in an older wearable. Don't wait any longer and get this top smartwatch now.

The Google Pixel Watch 2 with LTE is now $50 off at Best Buy

The Google Pixel Watch 2 with LTE connectivity can now be yours at a sweet $50 discount via Best Buy. Trade-ins are allowed and can help you score extra savings. Different color options are available.
$50 off (13%)
$349 99
$399 99
Buy at BestBuy

The Google Pixel Watch 2 (Bluetooth): save $50 at Best Buy

If you don't need the ability to make and take phone calls via your wearable, you might be more tempted to get the Bluetooth-only Google Pixel Watch 2. This one is also discounted by $50, landing just under the $300 mark.
$50 off (14%)
$299 99
$349 99
Buy at BestBuy

The Google Pixel Watch 2 (Bluetooth): $50 off on Amazon

Alternatively, you can snag the Pixel Watch 2 with Bluetooth connectivity at Amazon and save $50 in the process. Keep in mind, however, that some color options are in limited quantities. Take advantage of the price cut while you can.
$50 off (14%)
Buy at Amazon


Given that this bad boy looks exactly like its older relative, buying it just for the looks obviously isn’t the best decision. After all, the OG Pixel Watch is the more affordable variant of the two. So, what exactly makes this puppy a worthwhile investment right now?

Well, it comes with plenty of tweaks the predecessor lacks, such as highly accurate metrics, adequate battery life, and faster overall performance. Also unlike the OG Pixel Watch, this bad boy arrives without some of the bugs that make the older model a bit more annoying to use at times.

You also get a fluid UI that’s easy to navigate, and the battery life isn’t half bad, or at least compared to last year’s model. Additional improvements include an all-new heart-rate sensor and two new functionalities: the first one measures skin temperature to display women’s health data, while the latter, a cEDA sensor, measures stress.

Although it may not be exactly on par with the best smartwatches on the market, the Pixel Watch 2 offers substantial improvements over last year’s model, making it a worthwhile investment if you’re willing to stretch your budget a bit. And now that you can get it at $50 off, it gives you even more value for money.
