This tempting Best Buy deal lets you grab a Pixel Watch 2 on the cheap
Did you come across yesterday’s awesome deal on the OG Google Pixel Watch? The wearable is currently heavily discounted at Best Buy. What if you’d like to have the newer model adorning your wrist? Well, you’re in luck, for the merchant has decided to reduce the price of the more 2023-released Pixel Watch 2, letting you get it at a $50 lower price.
Given that this bad boy looks exactly like its older relative, buying it just for the looks obviously isn’t the best decision. After all, the OG Pixel Watch is the more affordable variant of the two. So, what exactly makes this puppy a worthwhile investment right now?
You also get a fluid UI that’s easy to navigate, and the battery life isn’t half bad, or at least compared to last year’s model. Additional improvements include an all-new heart-rate sensor and two new functionalities: the first one measures skin temperature to display women’s health data, while the latter, a cEDA sensor, measures stress.
Although it may not be exactly on par with the best smartwatches on the market, the Pixel Watch 2 offers substantial improvements over last year’s model, making it a worthwhile investment if you’re willing to stretch your budget a bit. And now that you can get it at $50 off, it gives you even more value for money.
We know what you’re thinking, “$50 price cut sounds like nothing!” Granted, usually, you’d be right about that, but we should note this puppy first saw the light of day just a few months back. That’s to say that the present 14% markdown seems pretty adequate, at least to us. Plus, you can unlock extra savings by trading in an older wearable. Don't wait any longer and get this top smartwatch now.
Well, it comes with plenty of tweaks the predecessor lacks, such as highly accurate metrics, adequate battery life, and faster overall performance. Also unlike the OG Pixel Watch, this bad boy arrives without some of the bugs that make the older model a bit more annoying to use at times.
