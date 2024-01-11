The OG Pixel Watch is currently on sale at a sweet discount at Best Buy; snag one for less while you can

Check out the the latest Poly headsets!
You can't really be a full-blown Pixel user if you are not wearing one of Google's Pixel watches on your wrist. Of course, you'll need to shell out some serious cash to rock a Pixel Watch, since Google's smartwatches are premium devices, they come with huge price tags.

Fortunately for you, Best Buy is currently selling the Bluetooth version of the OG Pixel Watch in Black at a sweet $80 discount, allowing you to snatch this stylish timepiece for $199.99 instead of $279.99 if you pull the trigger on this deal while it's still available.

Google Pixel Watch Bluetooth, Black: Save $80!

The Bluetooth version of the OG Pixel Watch in Black color is currently available at a sweet $80 discount at Best Buy. The watch is full of features, has a stylish design, and it's still worth every penny.
$80 off (29%)
$199 99
$279 99
Buy at BestBuy


We can firmly say that Google shot for the moon with its first-ever Pixel Watch. The wearable features a sleek dome-like design that complements both casual attire, such as shorts and a T-shirt, and formal wear, including an expensive suit.

In addition to having a pretty face, the Pixel Watch packs Fitbit's industry-leading fitness tracking under its hood, and it's equipped with every health-tracking feature you expect a premium, top-tier smartwatch to have. Moreover, the watch measures your heart rate every second.

However, like Samsung's Galaxy Watches and Apple's Apple Watches, the Pixel Watch also comes with an all-day battery life. Granted, that won't be an issue if you charge your fancy watch overnight, but given that some smartwatches can go on for weeks without charging, it's not ideal either.

The Pixel Watch is still a good bargain for money, despite being an older model. Its stylish design, a plethora of features, and now a more budget-friendly price tag tip the scales in favor of tapping the deal button at the beginning of the article and purchasing a brand new Pixel Watch from Best Buy right now.
