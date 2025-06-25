Save $250 on Galaxy Book5 Pro 360
Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.
Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.

Pixel Watch 2 gets a lovely discount on Amazon, making it a great pick for fans on a budget

The watch is still worth getting, offering a sleek design and a plethora of features at a bargain price. Save while you can!

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals Google Wearables Google Pixel
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A close-up of a Pixel Watch 2 on a wrist.
A limited-time deal has dropped the 512GB Pixel 7 Pro to a new all-time low, making it a top pick for Pixel users on a budget. But if you already have a speedy Pixel and are looking for a Pixel Watch instead, well, this is the perfect deal for you.

Right now, a third-party seller on Amazon is offering a sweet $61 discount on the Pixel Watch 2, bringing the Wi-Fi-only model down to just under $190. Act fast, though, as only a few units are left, which means the offer may expire soon.

Google Pixel Watch 2 Wi-Fi: Save $61 on Amazon!

$61 off (24%)
The Wi‑Fi only version of the Google Pixel Watch 2 is now $61 off on Amazon—bringing the price to just under $190. It’s packed with features and sports a sleek design, making it an unbeatable deal at the moment. Act fast!
Buy at Amazon


Don't worry! Although the markdown doesn't come directly from Amazon, the retailer is still handling the shipping. Plus, you'll have 30 days to request a refund if there's anything wrong with your smartwatch. In other words, the only thing you should be concerned about is missing out on this deal, as the Pixel Watch is still a great buy, especially at its current price.

Thanks to its stylish, dome-like look, the smartwatch goes well with everything, including an expensive suit. And since it's a premium wearable, it comes with all the health-tracking features you expect to find on a smartwatch of this caliber. It even comes with a skin temperature sensor. And with it running on Wear OS, you'll have access to loads of apps via the Google Play Store.

Battery life is good as well, with the watch offering all-day use without the need for top-ups. However, you'll likely have to charge it every night, which is normal for this type of smartwatch. On the flip side, the timepiece reaches 50% in only 30 minutes.

All in all, the Pixel Watch 2 is great value for money. So, act fast and get one for less with this deal today!

Grab Surfshark VPN now at more than 50% off and with 3 extra months for free!

Secure your connection now at a bargain price!


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.webp
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
Read the latest from Preslav Mladenov
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

Which U.S. carrier do you use, and how does it perform day-to-day?

by Abdullah Asim • 1

Best ways to use AI on your phone?

by Stanislav Serbezov • 4

iPhone 16 Pro Max vs Galaxy S25 Ultra

by Rad Slavov • 2
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 leaked prices are bad news for Samsung fans
Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 leaked prices are bad news for Samsung fans
It's like Verizon disappeared the second things got inconvenient
It's like Verizon disappeared the second things got inconvenient
Verizon reasserts dominance over T-Mobile and unveils Project 624 to keep customers happy
Verizon reasserts dominance over T-Mobile and unveils Project 624 to keep customers happy
Behold the upcoming Galaxy Watch 8, Watch 8 Classic, and Watch Ultra (2025) in beautiful new leaks!
Behold the upcoming Galaxy Watch 8, Watch 8 Classic, and Watch Ultra (2025) in beautiful new leaks!
T-Mobile just did something Verizon and AT&T haven’t (yet)
T-Mobile just did something Verizon and AT&T haven’t (yet)
The Galaxy Watch Ultra is a superb pick at $251 off on Amazon
The Galaxy Watch Ultra is a superb pick at $251 off on Amazon

Latest News

These Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE prices sound pretty bad, but they may not be official or final
These Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE prices sound pretty bad, but they may not be official or final
Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 could be so powerful that even laptop CPUs are left behind: is this the limit?
Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 could be so powerful that even laptop CPUs are left behind: is this the limit?
This phone lasts forever, costs pennies, and is kind of awful
This phone lasts forever, costs pennies, and is kind of awful
You should buy the Pixel 10 instead of waiting for the Pixel 10a. Here's why
You should buy the Pixel 10 instead of waiting for the Pixel 10a. Here's why
macOS Tahoe Developer Beta 2 fixes a Finder flop and adds fresh new tweaks
macOS Tahoe Developer Beta 2 fixes a Finder flop and adds fresh new tweaks
Uber-premium Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra becomes an absolute gem with Samsung's latest deal
Uber-premium Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra becomes an absolute gem with Samsung's latest deal
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless