Pixel Video Boost tested: iPhone-level videos on Android - Google's best and worst "magic trick"'

Pixel 8 , Pixel 8 Pro exclusive Video Boost. Because if noise-free videos are your top priority, then you should probably buy an iPhone anyway. I guess the silver lining here is that Pixel 7 , and Pixel 6 users aren’t missing out on much by not having access to theexclusive Video Boost. Because if noise-free videos are your top priority, then you should probably buy an iPhone anyway.

All in all, in this attempt to bring the Pixel’s video quality to iPhone level, ironically, Google proves how far ahead Apple’s flagships are in this regard.The iPhone is able to do most of what Video Boost does without having to send videos to the cloud, which then need to be edited with a separate piece of software and hardware to turn out similar results. Meanwhile, using Video Boost is essentially the same as sending your videos to someone who can edit them for you. Except they’ll probably do it much faster.Video Boost is the type of feature Apple would be ashamed to release for the iPhone, and I believe this speaks volumes for the way Google is choosing to paint itself in the smartphone race.Now, don’t get me wrong - the sluggish implementation of the hotly anticipated Video Boost feature doesn’t make thea worse phone - Video Boost is there, and you decide whether you want to use it or not. But the fact that Google is willing to make people wait up to five hours for a decent-looking video isn’t a good sign (if you ask me).Furthermore, Video Boost isn’t the only “AI-poweredfeature” that takes place on an external computer with the help of external software - the entireandMagic Editor suite also relies on cloud processing.