Pixel users will soon converse with Google Search's AI Mode to get answers from the home screen









Android specialist Mishaal Rahman revealed images of what the Google Search widget will look like with AI Mode on the Pixel home screen. The AI Mode icon, which looks like the Search magnifying glass icon with the Gemini star, is found to the left of the microphone and Lens icons on the Google Search widget found at the very bottom of the Pixel home screen. The recently released Android 16 Beta 2 gave us a good look at the the AI Mode icon which was hidden in the code for the Pixel Launcher.







AI Mode, according to Rahman, is currently being tested by Google employees internally and is powered by a version of Gemini 2.0 with "advanced reasoning and thinking capabilities." This will allow you to ask Google Search for comparisons and advice. Even after you receive an initial answer from AI Mode related to your Search question, a follow-up question can be asked and answered giving you an opportunity to receive more in-depth information about your query.









On PCs, a new AI Mode chip will be found at the top of the Google Search website next to options for Images, Videos, News, Shopping, and More.





