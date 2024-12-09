Google Search might gain conversational AI capabilities with new AI Mode

AI Mode found in the latest beta version of the Google app | Images credit — Android Authority





Google has been working hard on improving its AI capabilities, and this new AI Mode is just one example of that. They've invested heavily in AI with projects like Gemini and Project Astra, and now it looks like they may be bringing those advancements to Google Search.From the looks of it, AI Mode has the potential to change how we search for information online. It could make searching more conversational and less reliant on keywords. Instead of just typing in a few words, you could have a back-and-forth with Google to find exactly what you're looking for.Personally, I'm excited about the potential of AI Mode, and am curious to see how it will evolve over time. I think it could make searching much easier and more efficient. I often find myself having to rephrase my searches multiple times to get the results I want. With AI Mode, I could simply have a conversation with Google to narrow down my search. As Google continues to develop its AI capabilities, I imagine AI Mode will become even more sophisticated and helpful. I'm looking forward to seeing how it changes the way we search for information online.