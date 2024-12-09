Google Search might gain conversational AI capabilities with new AI Mode
Google is apparently making some big changes to how we search for things online. The company is currently testing a new feature called AI Mode to Google Search. This new mode will make searching more like having a conversation.
From the looks of it, AI Mode has the potential to change how we search for information online. It could make searching more conversational and less reliant on keywords. Instead of just typing in a few words, you could have a back-and-forth with Google to find exactly what you're looking for.
The idea behind AI Mode is to reportedly be able to ask Google a question and then get a response that helps you narrow down your search. It's designed to make searching more intuitive and efficient, not to mention more accessible.
This new feature was discovered in the latest beta version of the Google app during an APK breakdown. While it's not yet available to the public, it looks like Google is adding a new button that will let you quickly switch to AI Mode. There will also be a shortcut for AI Mode in the Google Search widget as seen in the below screenshots.
AI Mode found in the latest beta version of the Google app | Images credit — Android Authority
Google has been working hard on improving its AI capabilities, and this new AI Mode is just one example of that. They've invested heavily in AI with projects like Gemini and Project Astra, and now it looks like they may be bringing those advancements to Google Search.
Personally, I'm excited about the potential of AI Mode, and am curious to see how it will evolve over time. I think it could make searching much easier and more efficient. I often find myself having to rephrase my searches multiple times to get the results I want. With AI Mode, I could simply have a conversation with Google to narrow down my search. As Google continues to develop its AI capabilities, I imagine AI Mode will become even more sophisticated and helpful. I'm looking forward to seeing how it changes the way we search for information online.
