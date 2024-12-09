Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

Google Search might gain conversational AI capabilities with new AI Mode

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apps Google
Image of smartphone displaying the google search page
Google is apparently making some big changes to how we search for things online. The company is currently testing a new feature called AI Mode to Google Search. This new mode will make searching more like having a conversation.

The idea behind AI Mode is to reportedly be able to ask Google a question and then get a response that helps you narrow down your search.  It's designed to make searching more intuitive and efficient, not to mention more accessible.

This new feature was discovered in the latest beta version of the Google app during an APK breakdown. While it's not yet available to the public, it looks like Google is adding a new button that will let you quickly switch to AI Mode. There will also be a shortcut for AI Mode in the Google Search widget as seen in the below screenshots.

AI Mode found in the latest beta version of the Google app | Images credit — Android Authority

Google has been working hard on improving its AI capabilities, and this new AI Mode is just one example of that. They've invested heavily in AI with projects like Gemini and Project Astra, and now it looks like they may be bringing those advancements to Google Search.

From the looks of it, AI Mode has the potential to change how we search for information online. It could make searching more conversational and less reliant on keywords. Instead of just typing in a few words, you could have a back-and-forth with Google to find exactly what you're looking for.

Personally, I'm excited about the potential of AI Mode, and am curious to see how it will evolve over time. I think it could make searching much easier and more efficient. I often find myself having to rephrase my searches multiple times to get the results I want. With AI Mode, I could simply have a conversation with Google to narrow down my search. As Google continues to develop its AI capabilities, I imagine AI Mode will become even more sophisticated and helpful. I'm looking forward to seeing how it changes the way we search for information online.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Verizon users with Samsung phones should brace for another shock
Verizon users with Samsung phones should brace for another shock
Verizon customers are livid after company increased a monthly charge again
Verizon customers are livid after company increased a monthly charge again
T-Mobile is bringing back a popular freebie this Tuesday
T-Mobile is bringing back a popular freebie this Tuesday
Internal T-Mobile memo reveals changes coming to one of the carrier's top freebies
Internal T-Mobile memo reveals changes coming to one of the carrier's top freebies
The Pixel Fold just became a no-brainer, with a massive $809 discount and a new all-time low
The Pixel Fold just became a no-brainer, with a massive $809 discount and a new all-time low
This is why the FBI is warning iOS users not to text Android users and vice versa
This is why the FBI is warning iOS users not to text Android users and vice versa

Latest News

TSMC's test run of 2nm chips results in a yield just short of what's acceptable for mass production
TSMC's test run of 2nm chips results in a yield just short of what's acceptable for mass production
Pixel 9a or Pixel 6.3? Hey, Google… I like smaller phones, but not THAT much
Pixel 9a or Pixel 6.3? Hey, Google… I like smaller phones, but not THAT much
These Jabra Elite earbuds with military-grade toughness are back to their best price on Amazon
These Jabra Elite earbuds with military-grade toughness are back to their best price on Amazon
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra storage and RAM options revealed
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra storage and RAM options revealed
Nothing Phone (3) will excel where no Samsung, Google or Apple has impressed
Nothing Phone (3) will excel where no Samsung, Google or Apple has impressed
Pixel's exclusive Simple View feature helps those with impaired vision use their phones
Pixel's exclusive Simple View feature helps those with impaired vision use their phones
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless