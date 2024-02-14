Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

Pixel takes the field: Google Pixel scores partnership with NWSL

Google
Pixel takes the field: Google Pixel scores partnership with NWSL
If you're a soccer fan who also loves Pixel phones, the following news might just brighten your day. Google Pixel is partnering with the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL), one of the fastest-growing leagues in professional sports, as its Official Mobile Phone. According to Google:

Pixel puts the best of Google’s AI, services and features in the palm of your hand, and now NWSL fans can use it to stay even more connected to all of the action and dive deeper into their favorite teams and players.

During this multi-year partnership, Google's Pitchside with Pixel program will leverage Pixel's leading AI-powered camera and features to capture content for NWSL's social media channels. This initiative aims to provide fans with exclusive, behind-the-scenes access to highlights and an intimate glimpse into players' experiences on and off the field.

The current teams in the NWSL include Angel City FC, Bay FC, Boston, Chicago Red Stars, Houston Dash, Kansas City Current, NJ/NY Gotham FC, North Carolina Courage, Orlando Pride, Portland Thorns FC, Racing Louisville FC, San Diego Wave FC, Seattle Reign FC, Utah Royals FC, and Washington Spirit.

Google has forged partnerships with various sports clubs in recent years. In 2023, it inked multi-year deals with Liverpool and Arsenal, two prominent Premier League football clubs in Europe. Additionally, the latest Pixel 8 Pro serves as the Official Fan Phone of the NBA as part of an ongoing third-season partnership.

Google is already in the works on its next-generation Pixel 9, which may likely become the official fan phone for yet another sports league or team. As for the Pixel 9 series, leaked renders are already making the rounds, hinting at design changes that could bring the Pixel 9 Pro closer in appearance to the iPhone 15. However, since the release of the Pixel 9 series is still months away, nothing is set in stone until Google officially unveils it.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Why you shouldn't buy the Galaxy S25 Ultra or the iPhone 16 Pro Max
Why you shouldn't buy the Galaxy S25 Ultra or the iPhone 16 Pro Max
FCC asked to add a special phone unlocking condition to approval of the T-Mobile-Mint deal
FCC asked to add a special phone unlocking condition to approval of the T-Mobile-Mint deal
T-Mobile customers using old devices will be happy after carrier's latest announcement
T-Mobile customers using old devices will be happy after carrier's latest announcement
The unapologetically snappy iPad Air is on sale for a huge clearance discount
The unapologetically snappy iPad Air is on sale for a huge clearance discount
The surreal 512GB Motorola Edge+ (2023) is currently at its lowest price at Best Buy, craving your cash and attention
The surreal 512GB Motorola Edge+ (2023) is currently at its lowest price at Best Buy, craving your cash and attention
You’ve got less than 24 hours to act on this bombastic Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra deal at Best Buy
You’ve got less than 24 hours to act on this bombastic Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra deal at Best Buy

Latest News

Why Apple's famous Super Bowl ad almost didn't see the light of day
Why Apple's famous Super Bowl ad almost didn't see the light of day
Apple Watch saves the day and detects silent heart condition: a South Carolina couple is beyond thankful
Apple Watch saves the day and detects silent heart condition: a South Carolina couple is beyond thankful
Threads rolls out a new feature, letting users discover hot topics in the US
Threads rolls out a new feature, letting users discover hot topics in the US
Nothing Phone (2a) launches on March 5, design and price remain a mystery
Nothing Phone (2a) launches on March 5, design and price remain a mystery
Up your style on the cheap and snatch the sleek Motorola Edge 40 at a whopping 44% discount on Amazon UK
Up your style on the cheap and snatch the sleek Motorola Edge 40 at a whopping 44% discount on Amazon UK
vivo X100 Pro release date and price confirmed for the European markets
vivo X100 Pro release date and price confirmed for the European markets
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless