Pixel-powered partnership: Google joins forces with Liverpool and Arsenal
Sports and Google Pixel phones could be a real winning combo, as recently demonstrated by NBA superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. But now, Google is upping the game, teaming up not just with one or two athletes but entire teams.
In a blog post (via 9to5Google), Google spilled the beans on its fresh multi-year partnership with Liverpool and Arsenal, two of the most iconic Premier League football (or soccer) clubs in Europe. The Google Pixel is stepping up as the official phone for both Liverpool's and Arsenal's men's and women's senior teams.
In the first year, Google will team up with Liverpool Football Club to kick off its very first women's football show on YouTube. The show will take you behind the scenes during the Reds' Women's Super League season. Additionally, Google is teaming up with Arsenal Football Club to bring special sideline clips from every home game in the Premier League and Women's Super League.
Google is gearing up to launch its next flagship, the Pixel 8, later this year, so it wouldn't be too surprising if the Pixel 8 takes center stage in this partnership. Google is embarking on a journey towards victory through harmony, where the Google Pixel will never walk alone (if you're a fan, you'd probably get my attempt to be funny.)
The whole idea behind this partnership is to tap into the power of Pixel's AI-powered camera to whip up exclusive content that amps up fans' experiences across Anfield, the Emirates Stadium, Meadow Park, and Prenton Park, as well as for those tuning in from the comfort of their homes.
Both clubs are also cooking up a series dubbed "Pitchside, Presented by Pixel." This series will give fans an insider's view of all the on-field action, capturing exclusive content straight from the sidelines using Pixel phones. As a big Liverpool fan, I'm absolutely stoked to see what this partnership has in store for us, the fans. I'm anticipating plenty of awesome moments that we might not have witnessed otherwise.
