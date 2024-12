The Pixel Tablet returns to its Black Friday price on Amazon, but only for a short while

Pixel Tablet (without dock), 128GB: Save $120 The Pixel Tablet is back to its Black Friday price. For a short while, you can buy this puppy for $120 off, landing the model without a charging dock at under $280. This is an amazing price you wouldn't want to miss! Get yours and save. $120 off (30%) Buy at Amazon Pixel Tablet (Charging Speaker Dock), 256GB: Save $140 Want louder audio and endless battery life? Pick the Pixel Tablet with the Charging Speaker Dock! The model with 256GB of storage is $140 off at Amazon, but only for a short while. It arrives before Christmas, so you can also get it as a gift! $140 off (23%) Buy at Amazon

Want to get the Google Pixel Tablet at its Black Friday price in December? Well, you can! The Android tablet has returned to its holiday season price, offered for 30% off at Amazon. In case you're wondering, this markdown is only available for the unit without a Charging Dock.As far as we know, the base storage configuration of this puppy has been under $280 only once. In other words, this is a rare discount you should definitely consider taking advantage of. Plus, although the model without the charging accessory is $120 off at the time of writing, you can also get the 256GB model with а Charging Dock, which usually costs almost $600, for $140 off.Whichever bargain you pick, you'll get lots of value for money. Theis a fantastic choice for users seeking casual entertainment, solid build quality, and extra features like Magic Editor. It sports an 11-inch display with a 2560 x 1600 resolution, providing decent sharpness to make your streaming experience enjoyable. Keep in mind that there's no OLED display here, and the refresh rates don't exceed 60Hz.Like most things Google Pixel, this puppy doesn't emphasize raw horsepower as much as machine learning and artificial intelligence. In other words, the device is good enough for light multitasking and casual use, but you might want something more powerful than the slate's Tensor G2 chip to run very demanding work-related apps or games.Additionally, this bad boy sports a 7,020 mAh battery, which isn't the biggest out there. Our tests showed you can get a tad over nine hours of non-stop streaming, though we'd certainly suggest going for the model with the Charging Dock if you want to enjoy endless battery life. Check out our Pixel Tablet review for more info regarging battery life and more.Although it's no match for Samsung's best tablets , the Google Pixel wins fans with its clean Android experience, solid design, and respectable processor. Get yours and save $120 or $140, depending on the model you pick! And remember, Amazon's promotion will only stay live for a short while.