The Pixel Tablet returns to its Black Friday price on Amazon, but only for a short while
Want to get the Google Pixel Tablet at its Black Friday price in December? Well, you can! The Android tablet has returned to its holiday season price, offered for 30% off at Amazon. In case you're wondering, this markdown is only available for the unit without a Charging Dock.
As far as we know, the base storage configuration of this puppy has been under $280 only once. In other words, this is a rare discount you should definitely consider taking advantage of. Plus, although the model without the charging accessory is $120 off at the time of writing, you can also get the 256GB model with а Charging Dock, which usually costs almost $600, for $140 off.
Additionally, this bad boy sports a 7,020 mAh battery, which isn't the biggest out there. Our tests showed you can get a tad over nine hours of non-stop streaming, though we'd certainly suggest going for the model with the Charging Dock if you want to enjoy endless battery life. Check out our Pixel Tablet review for more info regarging battery life and more.
Whichever bargain you pick, you'll get lots of value for money. The Pixel Tablet is a fantastic choice for users seeking casual entertainment, solid build quality, and extra features like Magic Editor. It sports an 11-inch display with a 2560 x 1600 resolution, providing decent sharpness to make your streaming experience enjoyable. Keep in mind that there's no OLED display here, and the refresh rates don't exceed 60Hz.
Like most things Google Pixel, this puppy doesn't emphasize raw horsepower as much as machine learning and artificial intelligence. In other words, the device is good enough for light multitasking and casual use, but you might want something more powerful than the slate's Tensor G2 chip to run very demanding work-related apps or games.
Although it's no match for Samsung's best tablets, the Google Pixel wins fans with its clean Android experience, solid design, and respectable processor. Get yours and save $120 or $140, depending on the model you pick! And remember, Amazon's promotion will only stay live for a short while.
