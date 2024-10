I write deals for a living and would totally get the 256GB Pixel Tablet at this price

Google Pixel Tablet 256GB: Save $100 on Amazon! The Google Pixel Tablet with 256GB of storage is on sale for $100 off on Amazon, meaning you can get one for just under $400. This is the version without the Charging Speaker Dock. Nonetheless, the Tensor G2 chipset inside still delivers good performance, while the 10.95-inch display provides a pleasant viewing experience without breaking the bank. Save while you can! $100 off (20%) Buy at Amazon

Being part of PhoneArena's team of elite deal hunters, I have access to the best tablets on the market. And while I think that the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra is the best Android slate on the market right now, I quite like the Pixel Tablet and totally recommend getting one if you want a capable slate that doesn't break the bank.True, Google 's tablet isn't a powerhouse like the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra, but I don't think you need that much firepower if you're just using your device for browsing the web and binge-watching YouTube. Plus, the Tensor G2 chipset inside this bad boy can handle most tasks without any hiccups, delivering steady and stable performance.I also like that theis great for Zoom meetings. As we noted in our dedicated review , the selfie camera excels at managing faces and HDR in video calls. It's impressive how it actively adjusts the brightness of a user's face while keeping glare from a bright window under control during a meeting.But the biggest highlight of theis its price, as it starts at $399. Furthermore, you can frequently find a good deal on it. In fact, you can score it at a discounted price right now! Its 256GB version is currently $100 off on Amazon and can be yours for just under $400, which is a really sweet discount. That said, this is the model without the included Charging Speaker Dock.Nonetheless, I think the 256GBis even better value for money at its current price. That's why I strongly encourage you to act fast and save on one with this deal now while the offer is still up for grabs. After all, you never know when Amazon will return this slate to its usual cos. So, don't hesitate and save now!