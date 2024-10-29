I write deals for a living and would totally get the 256GB Pixel Tablet at this price
Being part of PhoneArena's team of elite deal hunters, I have access to the best tablets on the market. And while I think that the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra is the best Android slate on the market right now, I quite like the Pixel Tablet and totally recommend getting one if you want a capable slate that doesn't break the bank.
I also like that the Pixel Tablet is great for Zoom meetings. As we noted in our dedicated review, the selfie camera excels at managing faces and HDR in video calls. It's impressive how it actively adjusts the brightness of a user's face while keeping glare from a bright window under control during a meeting.
Nonetheless, I think the 256GB Pixel Tablet is even better value for money at its current price. That's why I strongly encourage you to act fast and save on one with this deal now while the offer is still up for grabs. After all, you never know when Amazon will return this slate to its usual cos. So, don't hesitate and save now!
True, Google's tablet isn't a powerhouse like the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra, but I don't think you need that much firepower if you're just using your device for browsing the web and binge-watching YouTube. Plus, the Tensor G2 chipset inside this bad boy can handle most tasks without any hiccups, delivering steady and stable performance.
But the biggest highlight of the Pixel Tablet is its price, as it starts at $399. Furthermore, you can frequently find a good deal on it. In fact, you can score it at a discounted price right now! Its 256GB version is currently $100 off on Amazon and can be yours for just under $400, which is a really sweet discount. That said, this is the model without the included Charging Speaker Dock.
