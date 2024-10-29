I write deals for a living and would totally get the 256GB Pixel Tablet at this price

Google Pixel Tablet 256GB: Save $100 on Amazon!

The Google Pixel Tablet with 256GB of storage is on sale for $100 off on Amazon, meaning you can get one for just under $400. This is the version without the Charging Speaker Dock. Nonetheless, the Tensor G2 chipset inside still delivers good performance, while the 10.95-inch display provides a pleasant viewing experience without breaking the bank. Save while you can!