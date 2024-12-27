Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

At $120 off, the sleek Pixel Tablet is selling quickly

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Tablets Deals Google
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
"A close-up of the Pixel Tablet on a wooden surface.
Christmas may be over, but it's not too late to treat yourself to Google's fancy Pixel Tablet at a hefty discount. Right now, Amazon is selling this bad boy for $120 off its usual price. This lets you score the 128GB version without a Charging Speaker Dock for just under $280.

Pixel Tablet 128GB, no Speaker Dock: Save $120!

Amazon is offering a sweet $120 discount on the 128GB version of the Pixel Tablet without the included Charging Speaker Dock. This lets you score one for just under $280, which is a great price for this capable slate. Boasting a capable Tensor G2 chipset, the tablet offers speedy performance. In addition, its 11-inch LCD display offers a pleasant viewing experience on the cheap. Act fast and save now!
$120 off (30%)
Buy at Amazon


In fact, the tablet was available at the same $120 markdown during the biggest shopping event of the year, Black Friday. So, in a way, you'll score Black Friday-level savings if you don't waste time and take advantage of this offer now. We encourage you to act fast, as the promo will be available for a limited time and might expire at any minute. And this is an offer you definitely don't want to miss.

True, the Pixel Tablet isn't a powerhouse like Samsung's latest Galaxy Tab S10 slates. However, it's still among the best tablets on the market. It offers speedy performance, courtesy of its capable Tensor G2 chipset and 8GB of RAM. Additionally, it boasts an 11-inch LCD display with a 2560 x 1600 resolution and a 16:10 aspect ratio, delivering a great viewing experience without breaking the bank. And with a big 7020 mAh battery on board, this fella lasts all day on a single charge.

Overall, Google's slate has a lot to offer. It delivers good performance, lets you enjoy your favorite TV series in good quality, has a long-lasting battery, and all that for just under $280 if you pull the trigger on this deal. So, don't hesitate! Tap the offer button in this article and get a heavily discounted Pixel Tablet today!
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.jpg
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Samsung customers on T-Mobile have a new reason to be out-of-this-world happy
Samsung customers on T-Mobile have a new reason to be out-of-this-world happy
Some Pixel users are having serious problems after installing the latest security update
Some Pixel users are having serious problems after installing the latest security update
Message service predominantly used by Pixel users intercepted by authorities
Message service predominantly used by Pixel users intercepted by authorities
Do not update your Meta Quest headset if it’s been sitting for a while
Do not update your Meta Quest headset if it’s been sitting for a while
Nearly 500K power banks sold by Amazon are dangerous and have been recalled
Nearly 500K power banks sold by Amazon are dangerous and have been recalled
Samsung's full Galaxy S25 family release schedule might be out of the bag now
Samsung's full Galaxy S25 family release schedule might be out of the bag now

Latest News

Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset brings Apple Intelligence feature to Galaxy S25 Ultra
Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset brings Apple Intelligence feature to Galaxy S25 Ultra
Galaxy S25 Ultra full leaked specs sheet surfaces, same old same old?
Galaxy S25 Ultra full leaked specs sheet surfaces, same old same old?
OnePlus Open 2 renders show what’s new and what’s staying the same
OnePlus Open 2 renders show what’s new and what’s staying the same
End the year with style and score the superb Bose QuietComfort Ultra at a great price
End the year with style and score the superb Bose QuietComfort Ultra at a great price
Samsung Foundry once again loses Snapdragon bid to the obvious choice
Samsung Foundry once again loses Snapdragon bid to the obvious choice
Affordable gem Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) becomes a true temptation for frugal buyers with this discount
Affordable gem Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) becomes a true temptation for frugal buyers with this discount
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless