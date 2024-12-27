At $120 off, the sleek Pixel Tablet is selling quickly
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Christmas may be over, but it's not too late to treat yourself to Google's fancy Pixel Tablet at a hefty discount. Right now, Amazon is selling this bad boy for $120 off its usual price. This lets you score the 128GB version without a Charging Speaker Dock for just under $280.
In fact, the tablet was available at the same $120 markdown during the biggest shopping event of the year, Black Friday. So, in a way, you'll score Black Friday-level savings if you don't waste time and take advantage of this offer now. We encourage you to act fast, as the promo will be available for a limited time and might expire at any minute. And this is an offer you definitely don't want to miss.
True, the Pixel Tablet isn't a powerhouse like Samsung's latest Galaxy Tab S10 slates. However, it's still among the best tablets on the market. It offers speedy performance, courtesy of its capable Tensor G2 chipset and 8GB of RAM. Additionally, it boasts an 11-inch LCD display with a 2560 x 1600 resolution and a 16:10 aspect ratio, delivering a great viewing experience without breaking the bank. And with a big 7020 mAh battery on board, this fella lasts all day on a single charge.
Overall, Google's slate has a lot to offer. It delivers good performance, lets you enjoy your favorite TV series in good quality, has a long-lasting battery, and all that for just under $280 if you pull the trigger on this deal. So, don't hesitate! Tap the offer button in this article and get a heavily discounted Pixel Tablet today!
