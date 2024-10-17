The casual Google Pixel Tablet is $120 off on Amazon once again
Wondering which Android tablet to buy without breaking the bank? Well, there are multiple ultra-affordable options from Lenovo, but those deliver quite entry-level performance. What if you're looking for more? The Google Pixel Tablet is one choice to consider. Its non-Charging Speaker Dock version with 256GB of storage is now steeply discounted at Amazon, allowing you to save $120.
As far as we know, that's also the Google slate's highest price cut on Amazon (at least for now). Previously, the device was $120 off during the October Prime Day event. At the time of writing, Best Buy offers the same 256GB storage configuration for $100 less than usual, so Amazon's promo is definitely the better one to consider.
In all fairness, the 60Hz max refresh rate support doesn't sound like the best of things. But, hey, at least you get sharp images with delightful color reproduction. So, if you think the Pixel Tablet will do you just fine, get yourself the model in Obsidian or Porcelain at Amazon and score $120 in savings.
This bad boy may not come with an included Charging Speaker Dock, but that shouldn't be a major concern for most users. Plus, it's still a perfect choice for casual entertainment, even without its dock. Here, you have a decent 11-inch display with 60Hz refresh rates, a Tensor G2 chip inside, and 8GB RAM. Since it costs a tad less than $500 when not on sale, this bad boy obviously isn't impressive enough to give the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra a run for its money.
While there's not enough horsepower to handle the most demanding apps and games, the Pixel Tablet impresses with its machine-learning potential. So, this puppy runs Magic Editor, Gemini, and more, giving you Google AI help whenever you need it. You can also interact with your connected smart home devices, stream videos, or use split-screen mode, to mention just a few. For its current sub-$380 asking price, this puppy brings plenty to the table, right?
Things that are NOT allowed: