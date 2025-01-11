The Pixel Tablet is selling like crazy after a generous $100 discount on Amazon

Pixel Tablet 128GB, no Speaker Dock: Save $100!

Amazon is offering a $100 discount on the 128GB version of the Pixel Tablet without the Charging Speaker Dock. This allows you to get one for just under $300. Boasting a capable Tensor G2 chipset, the tablet delivers speedy performance. In addition, its 11-inch LCD display offers a pleasant viewing experience. Act fast and save while the offer lasts!