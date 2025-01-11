The Pixel Tablet is selling like crazy after a generous $100 discount on Amazon
If you're after a capable slate that won't break the bank, thank Lady Luck! Amazon's deal on Google's fancy Pixel Tablet is just what you need.
At the moment, the retailer is selling the option without an included Charging Speaker Dock for $100 off its usual price. With this markdown, you can treat yourself to a unit with $128GB of storage space for less than $300. Though this discount is $20 short of the biggest price cut we've seen for this handsome fella, we still encourage you to snag one, as the Pixel Tablet is a real gem.
While lacking the insane amount of firepower of some of the best tablets on the market, like the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra, Google's slate still offers speedy performance. Equipped with a capable Tensor G2 chipset and 8GB of RAM, it can handle day-to-day tasks like a breeze. You should also be able to run demanding games, though not at their highest graphics settings. But for a tablet that costs just $300, we think this is a fair compromise.
All in all, the Pixel Tablet offers great value. It has solid performance, a beautiful display, and lasts all day on a single charge. Furthermore, it's an even bigger steal now while it's available for $100 off its price. So, don't wait! Act fast and get a unit with this deal now while you still can!
What's more, it comes with an 11-inch LCD display boasting a 2560 x 1600 resolution and a 16:10 aspect ratio, ensuring a fantastic viewing experience. Plus, with its massive 7020 mAh battery, this device packs enough juice to keep you going all day without any top-ups.
