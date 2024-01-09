Google & Android take center stage at CES: Sharing, Casting, Android Auto, and more improvements

File sharing sharing gets a boost

No more mixing up the different file-sharing methods. Nearby Share (by Google) and Quick Share (by Samsung) are going to be combined into a single app called Quick Share. This will make it easy to send photos, files, and text between Android phones , Chromebooks, and even Windows PCs — thanks to a new partnership with LG to bring the Quick Share Windows apps preloaded. Additionally, you will still have full control over who can find your files and send them to your devices, so privacy will still be at the forefront.









Fast Pair in the Living Room

Setting up a new pair of headphones with your TV should now be easier than ever. Fast Pair will be available on Chromecast and Google TV next month, making it easy to connect your supported headphones and speakers. This will make watching movies and TV shows easier in households where you might not want to disturb others while watching your content. You will no longer have to mess around with bluetooth menus, as one tap is all it will take to be taken to your best audio experience.









Casting gets bigger

It's now easier to bring your favorite shows and movies to the big screen. Starting today, you will be able to cast TikTok content straight from your phone to devices that work with Chromecast. Pretty soon, you'll also be able to cast live TikTok streams to your living room as well, making your social experience even more interactive.





Expanding on this, now more devices, like the 2024 LG TVs and LG Hospitality and Healthcare TVs, are getting Chromecast built in. This means you can use your streaming apps in hotel rooms and other places without having to log in to your personal accounts in shared places. Expanding on this, now more devices, like the 2024 LG TVs and LG Hospitality and Healthcare TVs, are getting Chromecast built in. This means you can use your streaming apps in hotel rooms and other places without having to log in to your personal accounts in shared places.









owners will be happy to know that Google will also be introducing a new feature that lets you easily move music and podcasts from Spotify and YouTube Music between your Pixel phone and a docked Pixel Tablet . This feature enhances the user experience and makes it easier to enjoy your favorite tunes on multiple devices. With this feature, your carefully selected playlist will continue playing without interruption when you arrive home. Pixel Tablet owners will be happy to know that Google will also be introducing a new feature that lets you easily move music and podcasts from Spotify and YouTube Music between your Pixel phone and a docked. This feature enhances the user experience and makes it easier to enjoy your favorite tunes on multiple devices. With this feature, your carefully selected playlist will continue playing without interruption when you arrive home.









Smart Homes get smarter with Matter

Homes are becoming more connected and efficient than ever before, and as your smart home ecosystem expands, the importance of interoperability cannot be overstated. Google is leading the way in promoting the Matter standard, which aims to facilitate seamless communication between devices from various brands. LG TVs and certain Google TV devices are now serving as Google Home hubs, allowing for seamless integration and control of Matter devices via the Google Home app.







EVs get Google-savvy

Electric vehicles are set to receive a significant upgrade in the coming months with the integration of Android Auto. This development will greatly benefit EV drivers, as they will now have access to a range of smart features and functionalities while on the road. Android Auto will now provide real-time battery information in Google Maps, simplifying EV travel by offering estimated arrival battery level, recommending charging stops, and even forecasting charging time. The Ford Mustang Mach-E and F-150 Lightning will the first EVs to enjoy this integration.





Cars turn into Google infotainment hubs

Google is expanding its reach by integrating Google Maps, Assistant, and Play Store apps directly into car displays, turning cars into infotainment hubs. Nissan and Lincoln vehicles will be the first to benefit from the new features, providing a smooth and integrated in-car experience. Get ready to be able to send pre-planned trips to your car and use entertainment apps to watch content while your car is safely parked.





Google is expanding its range of features across devices, enhancing the convenience and enjoyment of your connected life. All of this is currently on display at Google's CES booth at Central Plaza-1, so if you happen to be there, you should stop by and check out all these exciting new innovations.





All images credit: Google



