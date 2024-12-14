Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

The Pixel Phone app has new audio emoji for the holidays and a new location for the video call icon

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Android Software updates Apps Google
A Pixel phone is held in the left hand with the display, showing the Pixel Phone app's icon, facing the viewer.
The Pixel Phone app is getting ready for the Christmas and New Year holidays with some new audio emoji. Audio emoji allows you to add sound effects to your Pixel-to-Pixel phone calls and appears on your Pixel's display when you're making a phone call to another Pixel user with a compatible model using your Pixel phone. The app now features a Christmas Tree audio emoji replacing the Party Popper. The animation that accompanies the change shows jingle bells and Santa's sleigh with reindeer. At the same time, the crying face audio emoji has been replaced temporarily by a Fireworks audio emoji with a rocket blasting off.

The Christmas and New Year audio emoji is available with version 156 of the Pixel Phone app. You can install the latest version of the app by downloading it from the Google Play Store or wait for the update to hit your phone. Besides the seasonal changes to the Pixel Phone app, it appears that something useful is being added with the addition of a video call button in the top right corner of the display. It is the same exact icon previously used for video calls, but it is now located in a quicker and easier-to-find location.

New audio emoji comes to Pixel phones for Christmas and New Year. | Image credit-9to5Google - The Pixel Phone app has new audio emoji for the holidays and a new location for the video call icon
New audio emoji comes to Pixel phones for Christmas and New Year. | Image credit-9to5Google

Currently, the video call icon can be found by tapping the More button. You also might see it on a suggestion chip or when tapping on a name from your contacts list. Tapping on the icon will start a Google Meet session.

The latest Pixel Phone app adds a video call icon to the upper right corner of the display. | Image credit-9to5Google - The Pixel Phone app has new audio emoji for the holidays and a new location for the video call icon
The latest Pixel Phone app adds a video call icon to the upper right corner of the display. | Image credit-9to5Google

To figure out which version of the Pixel Phone app your Pixel is running, go to Settings > Apps > See all XXX apps. Scroll down to Phone and tap on it. That opens the App info page for the Pixel Phone app. Scroll to the very bottom of the page and you will see the version number you're currently running. For example, my Pixel 6 Pro running Android 15 QPR2 Beta 1 has version 155 of the Phone app which means that it does not yet have the new holiday audio emoji nor the new location for the video call icon.

As previously noted, for the audio emoji to be available, both you and the person on the other end of the call have to be using compatible Pixel models. The feature is available on the Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, and later Pixel handsets.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.jpg
Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile gift goes up in smoke, teaching everyone an important lesson
T-Mobile gift goes up in smoke, teaching everyone an important lesson
Leak reveals T-Mobile will accept trades in any condition for super iPhone 16, Galaxy S24 deal
Leak reveals T-Mobile will accept trades in any condition for super iPhone 16, Galaxy S24 deal
T-Mobile shares crash following comments made by CEO Mike Sievert
T-Mobile shares crash following comments made by CEO Mike Sievert
T-Mobile finally confirms rumors about T Life app
T-Mobile finally confirms rumors about T Life app
Third-party USB-C cables can wipe out your financial accounts before you know there's a problem
Third-party USB-C cables can wipe out your financial accounts before you know there's a problem
The Garmin Fenix 7 is up for grabs at an irresistible price on Amazon
The Garmin Fenix 7 is up for grabs at an irresistible price on Amazon

Latest News

Save up to $850 on the Galaxy Z Flip 6 with this flipping good Samsung offer
Save up to $850 on the Galaxy Z Flip 6 with this flipping good Samsung offer
The speedy Pixel 7a is selling like hot cakes with this discount
The speedy Pixel 7a is selling like hot cakes with this discount
You'll be able to use TikTok on January 20 even if it gets banned on January 19: here's how
You'll be able to use TikTok on January 20 even if it gets banned on January 19: here's how
Amazon slashes the price of the compact Galaxy S24, making it even more irresistible
Amazon slashes the price of the compact Galaxy S24, making it even more irresistible
Using a Galaxy S25 will be like using a more practical version of iPhone 16 - and I love it
Using a Galaxy S25 will be like using a more practical version of iPhone 16 - and I love it
This could be your last chance to get a satin black Apple Watch Ultra 2 at a special Christmas price
This could be your last chance to get a satin black Apple Watch Ultra 2 at a special Christmas price
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless