Wacky best friends iPhone and Pixel enjoy a Spa Day and iPhone spills a little secret in new ad

Spa Days, is another hilarious and topical look into the "friendship" between iPhone and Pixel. The iPhone and Pixel are best friends in the latest stop-action ads created by Google . Usually, each ad focuses on a feature that the Pixel has and the iPhone doesn't. Whether you own a Pixel, an iPhone, or any other brand, the ads are fun to watch especially since they envision the two iconic handsets as besties instead of fierce rivals. The latest ad, calledis another hilarious and topical look into the "friendship" between iPhone and Pixel.





The ad is a riot because it shows both phones visiting a Spa and relaxing, as people do in these places, by placing a cucumber over their eyes. Well, the iPhone and Pixel don't have eyes so the cucumber is placed over their rear camera arrays. "Pixel, a Spa day was the perfect idea," says iPhone. Why? Well as iPhone points out, there are some stressful launch events on the horizon (September 12th for iPhone 15 line and October 4th for the Pixel 8 series).











"These launches just keep getting harder," says iPhone. Apple's smartphone goes down memory lane to point out that 16 years ago, at its first unveiling, "Sliding to Unlock" got applause. Both phones share a laugh over the memory. But iPhone is a little sad. "Now it seems like every time I turn around, phones like you are doing stuff I can't. Like unblurring old photos, answering unknown calls with AI, and live translating messages. It's exhausting but I still have a few tricks up my sleeve."





Curious, Pixel says, "Like what?" The iPhone points out that it is under wraps but tells Pixel that "You'll be seeing soon," cleverly trying to hint to Pixel that the USB-C port is coming to the 2023 iPhone models. "You're finally getting USB-C charging?" Pixel asks. "What?," iPhone says, "How did you know?" Pixel replies, "Lucky guess?"





Pixel 8 , Pixel 8 Pro (Porcelain and Sky Blue). The tagline is unique. "Rest up for October 4" appears on the screen reminding viewers of the upcoming unveiling of the Pixel 8 Pro , the Pixel Watch 2 , and the Pixel Buds Pro in two colors that match the(Porcelain and Sky Blue).



