The Pixel Fold just became a no-brainer, with a massive $809 discount and a new all-time low
Now's the time to act! Now's the time to grab Google's Pixel Fold while it's still available at its lowest price ever!
Yes, fellow deal hunter! The incredible Pixel Fold just dropped to a new all-time low and has never been more affordable. Amazon is now offering it at a massive $809 discount, slashing a whopping 45% off its price. This allows you to get the 256GB version of Google's first foldable phone for just under $990. Considering what it offers and its usual cost of around $1,800, this bad boy is a steal at this price.
Powered by Google's Tensor G2 chipset and equipped with 12GB of RAM, this handsome fella still packs a punch and can handle most tasks without any issues. That said, we did notice it tends to overheat quickly.
Another highlight is that you can easily use the phone without needing to unfold it, thanks to its wide 5.8-inch OLED front display. But when you open the handset, you're greeted by a gorgeous 7.6-inch main display that delivers beautiful colors and offers a great viewing experience. However, it's also a bit delicate, so be careful not to scratch it.
In conclusion, the Pixel Fold is an incredible foldable phone that delivers fast performance, takes beautiful pictures, and offers an incredible viewing experience. And yes, it may be a bit delicate; however, at a whopping $809 off, it's unmissable. So, don't wait! Save big on this gorgeous Pixel foldable now while the offer still lasts!
Since we're talking about a Pixel phone, our friend boasts Google's image processing magic and takes stunning photos with plenty of detail. Moreover, it can capture clips in 4K at 60fps.
