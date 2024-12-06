Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

The Pixel Fold just became a no-brainer, with a massive $809 discount and a new all-time low

Now's the time to act! Now's the time to grab Google's Pixel Fold while it's still available at its lowest price ever!

Yes, fellow deal hunter! The incredible Pixel Fold just dropped to a new all-time low and has never been more affordable. Amazon is now offering it at a massive $809 discount, slashing a whopping 45% off its price. This allows you to get the 256GB version of Google's first foldable phone for just under $990. Considering what it offers and its usual cost of around $1,800, this bad boy is a steal at this price.

Pixel Fold 256GB: Save $809 on Amazon!

The Pixel Fold with 256GB of storage is discounted by a whopping $809 on Amazon, bringing it down to a new all-time low price. Boasting a powerful Tensor G2 chipset and 12GB of RAM, the phone delivers fast performance. Additionally, you can easily use it with one hand without even unfolding it, thanks to its 5.8-inch OLED front display. The Pixel Fold is a no-brainer at its current price, so act fast and save big now!
$809 off (45%)
Buy at Amazon


Powered by Google's Tensor G2 chipset and equipped with 12GB of RAM, this handsome fella still packs a punch and can handle most tasks without any issues. That said, we did notice it tends to overheat quickly.

Another highlight is that you can easily use the phone without needing to unfold it, thanks to its wide 5.8-inch OLED front display. But when you open the handset, you're greeted by a gorgeous 7.6-inch main display that delivers beautiful colors and offers a great viewing experience. However, it's also a bit delicate, so be careful not to scratch it.

Since we're talking about a Pixel phone, our friend boasts Google's image processing magic and takes stunning photos with plenty of detail. Moreover, it can capture clips in 4K at 60fps.

In conclusion, the Pixel Fold is an incredible foldable phone that delivers fast performance, takes beautiful pictures, and offers an incredible viewing experience. And yes, it may be a bit delicate; however, at a whopping $809 off, it's unmissable. So, don't wait! Save big on this gorgeous Pixel foldable now while the offer still lasts!
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.jpg
Preslav Mladenov News and Affiliate Content Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

