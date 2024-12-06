The Pixel Fold just became a no-brainer, with a massive $809 discount and a new all-time low

Pixel Fold 256GB: Save $809 on Amazon!

The Pixel Fold with 256GB of storage is discounted by a whopping $809 on Amazon, bringing it down to a new all-time low price. Boasting a powerful Tensor G2 chipset and 12GB of RAM, the phone delivers fast performance. Additionally, you can easily use it with one hand without even unfolding it, thanks to its 5.8-inch OLED front display. The Pixel Fold is a no-brainer at its current price, so act fast and save big now!