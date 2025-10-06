Home Discussions You are here Sony’s latest move might leave your next phone without a USB cable in the box General Ilia Temelkov • Published: Oct 06, 2025, 7:56 PM Phonearena team Join the discussion COMMENT All comments need to comply with our Community Guidelines Phonearena comments rules A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter. Things that are NOT allowed: Off-topic talk - you must stick to the subject of discussion Trolling - see a description Flame wars Offensive, hate speech - if you want to say something, say it politely Spam/Advertisements - these posts are deleted Multiple accounts - one person can have only one account Impersonations and offensive nicknames - these accounts get banned To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: New accounts created within the last 24 hours may experience restrictions on how frequently they can post or comment. These limits are in place as a precaution and will automatically lift. Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it. Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us. fatTony Arena Apprentice • 2d ago ... They'll continue for as long as they can get away with it. Like Reactions All Quote Avalanche1 Arena Apprentice • 2d ago ... Who buys Sony phones anyway? Like 1 Reactions All Quote vandroid Arena Apprentice • 2d ago ... I predict Apple will do it next year while they raise the price. Then Samsung will also do it Like 2 Reactions All Quote limporgyuk Arena Apprentice • 2d ago ↵vandroid said: I predict Apple will do it next year while they raise the price. Then Samsung will also do it ... And they won't even included a little sachet of lube because they like to f**k over their users. Like 3 Reactions All Quote VeliKaraca97 Arena Apprentice • 2d ago ... Nothign new. In the last 2 or 3 years their phones are shipped without even a cable. Nothing new, really.Yes, it's expected. One day, a phone might be off the box and you will receive an empty box. They, for ecologic reasons they can remove the box since it won't have any purpose and you will just pay for...thin air with montly subcription. How about that? Like 2 Reactions All Quote ECPirate37 Arena Apprentice • 1d ago ... WELL SAID: "My only issue with brands ditching the cables is that the USB-C cables are a mess. Despite looking the same, some cables support high-speed data transfer and charging, but others don’t. That makes buying the correct cable a little more complicated than just using what was in the box."In order to get the fastest charging speeds for my Huawei and Xiaomi (100w and 90w respectively) I need to use the cables that come with the charger. If I try using the same brick with a cheaper cable, it doesn't realize the "Super High Speed Charging" (or whatever it is called) and charges at a much slower rate. If a phone has 80w or higher wireless charging (is that even possible yet?), then I think it's ok to not include a cable. Like Reactions All Quote ECPirate37 Arena Apprentice • 1d ago ↵fatTony said: They'll continue for as long as they can get away with it. ... A far cry from my Huawei that came with a charging brick, a car charger (the old cigarette lighter kind) brick, and two cords. Like Reactions All Quote Danial_H Arena Apprentice • 1d ago ... Sony caring for the environment. Like the globalist elites flying in private jets and hoarding petrol for decades, yet tell poorer nations and people don't use petrol LOL rules based international order. Like Reactions All Quote Join the discussion Latest Discussions The foldable iPhone's design mystery deepens – analysts can't agree on the material by Iskra Petrova • 17m ago 1 Google is making your old Pixel Watch feel new again by Johanna Romero • 10h ago 1 Subscribers nationwide should see an improvement in AT&T's 5G service by Alan Friedman • 13h ago 3 Numbers show T-Mobile and AT&T might be better choices for some customers than Verizon by Anam Hamid • 16h ago 3 View all discussions
