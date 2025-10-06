iPhone 16 Pro (Refurb) from $813 – Back Market

Sony’s latest move might leave your next phone without a USB cable in the box

General
Phonearena team
Join the discussion
fatTony
fatTony
Arena Apprentice
• 2d ago

They'll continue for as long as they can get away with it.

Like
Reactions
All
Quote
Avalanche1
Avalanche1
Arena Apprentice
• 2d ago

Who buys Sony phones anyway?

Like
1
Reactions
All
Quote
vandroid
vandroid
Arena Apprentice
• 2d ago

I predict Apple will do it next year while they raise the price. Then Samsung will also do it

Like
2
Reactions
All
Quote
limporgyuk
limporgyuk
Arena Apprentice
• 2d ago
↵vandroid said:

I predict Apple will do it next year while they raise the price. Then Samsung will also do it

And they won't even included a little sachet of lube because they like to f**k over their users.

Like
3
Reactions
All
Quote
VeliKaraca97
VeliKaraca97
Arena Apprentice
• 2d ago

Nothign new. In the last 2 or 3 years their phones are shipped without even a cable. Nothing new, really.

Yes, it's expected. One day, a phone might be off the box and you will receive an empty box. They, for ecologic reasons they can remove the box since it won't have any purpose and you will just pay for...thin air with montly subcription. How about that?

Like
2
Reactions
All
Quote
ECPirate37
ECPirate37
Arena Apprentice
• 1d ago

WELL SAID:


"My only issue with brands ditching the cables is that the USB-C cables are a mess. Despite looking the same, some cables support high-speed data transfer and charging, but others don’t. That makes buying the correct cable a little more complicated than just using what was in the box."


In order to get the fastest charging speeds for my Huawei and Xiaomi (100w and 90w respectively) I need to use the cables that come with the charger. If I try using the same brick with a cheaper cable, it doesn't realize the "Super High Speed Charging" (or whatever it is called) and charges at a much slower rate. If a phone has 80w or higher wireless charging (is that even possible yet?), then I think it's ok to not include a cable.

Like
Reactions
All
Quote
ECPirate37
ECPirate37
Arena Apprentice
• 1d ago
↵fatTony said:

They'll continue for as long as they can get away with it.

A far cry from my Huawei that came with a charging brick, a car charger (the old cigarette lighter kind) brick, and two cords.

Like
Reactions
All
Quote
Danial_H
Danial_H
Arena Apprentice
• 1d ago

Sony caring for the environment. Like the globalist elites flying in private jets and hoarding petrol for decades, yet tell poorer nations and people don't use petrol LOL rules based international order.


Like
Reactions
All
Quote
Join the discussion

Latest Discussions

The foldable iPhone's design mystery deepens – analysts can't agree on the material

by Iskra Petrova • 1

Google is making your old Pixel Watch feel new again

by Johanna Romero • 1

Subscribers nationwide should see an improvement in AT&T's 5G service

by Alan Friedman • 3

Numbers show T-Mobile and AT&T might be better choices for some customers than Verizon

by Anam Hamid • 3
View all discussions
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless