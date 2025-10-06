iPhone 16 Pro (Refurb) from $813 – Back Market

Apple reveals new feature in iOS 26.1 Beta 2 that might remind you of 2007

General
Phonearena team
Join the discussion
Samichales89
Samichales89
Arena Apprentice
• 2d ago

Honestly, I don't know who wrote this article, but sliding to turn off an alarm is NOT easier than simply tapping a button. I can see having the slide to stop in the sense that with the new larger buttons on the alarm it is easy to hit the wrong button, but in no way is it easier.

Like
Reactions
All
Quote
ECPirate37
ECPirate37
Arena Apprentice
• 1d ago

I like how Huawei and Xiaomi do it where you just click the button on the side of the phone for a 10 minute snooze.


And serious question, does iPhone have where you can name your alarms yet? I like how Samsung and Huawei make it so easy. For some reason Xiaomi makes you click another tab before you can name it.

Like
Reactions
All
Quote
ECPirate37
ECPirate37
Arena Apprentice
• 1d ago
↵Samichales89 said:

Honestly, I don't know who wrote this article, but sliding to turn off an alarm is NOT easier than simply tapping a button. I can see having the slide to stop in the sense that with the new larger buttons on the alarm it is easy to hit the wrong button, but in no way is it easier.

Alan Friedman: Senior News Writer wrote the article. He's actually one of my favorite writers on the site. I don't always agree with him, but he's one of the more entertaining on here.

Like
1
Reactions
All
Quote
ErikOiseaux
ErikOiseaux
Arena Master
• 22h ago
↵ECPirate37 said:

I like how Huawei and Xiaomi do it where you just click the button on the side of the phone for a 10 minute snooze.


And serious question, does iPhone have where you can name your alarms yet? I like how Samsung and Huawei make it so easy. For some reason Xiaomi makes you click another tab before you can name it.

Yeah you can hit side button on iPhone to shush the alarm. And yes you can label your alarms. This isn’t new and I believe been around for ages.

Like
1
Reactions
All
Quote
ECPirate37
ECPirate37
Arena Apprentice
• 19h ago
↵ErikOiseaux said:

Yeah you can hit side button on iPhone to shush the alarm. And yes you can label your alarms. This isn’t new and I believe been around for ages.

Thanks, I haven't used iPhone as a daily driver in years. And I don't think I ever used the clock function on it because I liked Huawei's nature sounds. I'm currently using the Xiaomi alarm if I use a phone but I traditionally use my watch as the alarm now.

Like
Reactions
All
Quote
Join the discussion

Latest Discussions

The foldable iPhone's design mystery deepens – analysts can't agree on the material

by Iskra Petrova • 1

Google is making your old Pixel Watch feel new again

by Johanna Romero • 1

Subscribers nationwide should see an improvement in AT&T's 5G service

by Alan Friedman • 3

Numbers show T-Mobile and AT&T might be better choices for some customers than Verizon

by Anam Hamid • 3
View all discussions
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless