Home Discussions You are here Apple reveals new feature in iOS 26.1 Beta 2 that might remind you of 2007 General Alan Friedman • Published: Oct 06, 2025, 5:56 PM Phonearena team Join the discussion COMMENT All comments need to comply with our Community Guidelines Phonearena comments rules A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter. Things that are NOT allowed: Off-topic talk - you must stick to the subject of discussion Trolling - see a description Flame wars Offensive, hate speech - if you want to say something, say it politely Spam/Advertisements - these posts are deleted Multiple accounts - one person can have only one account Impersonations and offensive nicknames - these accounts get banned To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: New accounts created within the last 24 hours may experience restrictions on how frequently they can post or comment. These limits are in place as a precaution and will automatically lift. Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it. Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us. Samichales89 Arena Apprentice • 2d ago ... Honestly, I don't know who wrote this article, but sliding to turn off an alarm is NOT easier than simply tapping a button. I can see having the slide to stop in the sense that with the new larger buttons on the alarm it is easy to hit the wrong button, but in no way is it easier. Like Reactions All Quote ECPirate37 Arena Apprentice • 1d ago ... I like how Huawei and Xiaomi do it where you just click the button on the side of the phone for a 10 minute snooze. And serious question, does iPhone have where you can name your alarms yet? I like how Samsung and Huawei make it so easy. For some reason Xiaomi makes you click another tab before you can name it. Like Reactions All Quote ECPirate37 Arena Apprentice • 1d ago ↵Samichales89 said: Honestly, I don't know who wrote this article, but sliding to turn off an alarm is NOT easier than simply tapping a button. I can see having the slide to stop in the sense that with the new larger buttons on the alarm it is easy to hit the wrong button, but in no way is it easier. ... Alan Friedman: Senior News Writer wrote the article. He's actually one of my favorite writers on the site. I don't always agree with him, but he's one of the more entertaining on here. Like 1 Reactions All Quote ErikOiseaux Arena Master • 22h ago ↵ECPirate37 said: I like how Huawei and Xiaomi do it where you just click the button on the side of the phone for a 10 minute snooze. And serious question, does iPhone have where you can name your alarms yet? I like how Samsung and Huawei make it so easy. For some reason Xiaomi makes you click another tab before you can name it. ... Yeah you can hit side button on iPhone to shush the alarm. And yes you can label your alarms. This isn’t new and I believe been around for ages. Like 1 Reactions All Quote ECPirate37 Arena Apprentice • 19h ago ↵ErikOiseaux said: Yeah you can hit side button on iPhone to shush the alarm. And yes you can label your alarms. This isn’t new and I believe been around for ages. ... Thanks, I haven't used iPhone as a daily driver in years. And I don't think I ever used the clock function on it because I liked Huawei's nature sounds. I'm currently using the Xiaomi alarm if I use a phone but I traditionally use my watch as the alarm now. Like Reactions All Quote Join the discussion Latest Discussions The foldable iPhone's design mystery deepens – analysts can't agree on the material by Iskra Petrova • 14m ago 1 Google is making your old Pixel Watch feel new again by Johanna Romero • 10h ago 1 Subscribers nationwide should see an improvement in AT&T's 5G service by Alan Friedman • 13h ago 3 Numbers show T-Mobile and AT&T might be better choices for some customers than Verizon by Anam Hamid • 15h ago 3 View all discussions
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts:
Honestly, I don't know who wrote this article, but sliding to turn off an alarm is NOT easier than simply tapping a button. I can see having the slide to stop in the sense that with the new larger buttons on the alarm it is easy to hit the wrong button, but in no way is it easier.
I like how Huawei and Xiaomi do it where you just click the button on the side of the phone for a 10 minute snooze.
And serious question, does iPhone have where you can name your alarms yet? I like how Samsung and Huawei make it so easy. For some reason Xiaomi makes you click another tab before you can name it.
Yeah you can hit side button on iPhone to shush the alarm. And yes you can label your alarms. This isn’t new and I believe been around for ages.