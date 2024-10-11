Pixel Buds app finally gets Material You's themed icons option

The Pixel Buds app finally gets a themed icon ️



Version • 1.0.680489030



The update is present in version 1.0.680489030. Themed icons are enabled with this update, and the Pixel Buds app will take on whatever color is selected. The Pixel Buds app is a big part of the Pixel ecosystem and now has finally gotten the Material You design language.

