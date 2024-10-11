See how to save 29% on the Google Pixel 8!
Pixel Buds app finally gets Material You's themed icons option

With Android 12, Google announced Material You - a revamped aesthetic for Android phones that allows you more customization so your phone can feel even more personal. However, one app never adhered to the new aesthetic rules, and it was the Google Pixel Buds app.

Now, the Google Pixel Buds app has been found to be rolling out an update that brings it closer to Android 13's (and higher) Material You look. The update was noticed by Android reverse-engineer AssembleDebug and posted on X: the Pixel Buds app is now getting a themed icon, finally.


The update is present in version 1.0.680489030. Themed icons are enabled with this update, and the Pixel Buds app will take on whatever color is selected. The Pixel Buds app is a big part of the Pixel ecosystem and now has finally gotten the Material You design language.

You can enable or disable themed icons from your "personalization" settings on your Android device. But it's not only the Pixel Buds app that was left unthemed until now. Users have listed a few more apps that are yet to get the same design love from Google. Apps in the list are Play Games, Opinion Rewards, Google Translate, and others.

The update is rolling out currently to Android devices, and if you don't see it immediately, you may simply need to wait for a bit and update your apps, as not every device will see the changes immediately.

Google is also been spotted to be working on more things for the Pixel Buds app, despite its pretty minimalistic design. Back in September, it was reported that Google is working on bringing the "Noise Control" panel back to Android 15. The panel will allow you to quickly swap between ANC (active noise cancellation) and transparency mode on your Pixel Buds Pro 2 or Buds Pro.

Also, you'll likely be able to tap the "Spatial Audio" option in the panel to bring up a smaller Noise Control panel provided by the Buds app.

I really like the fact that the Pixel Buds app is finally getting a themed icon. Themed icons are a great way to make your phone's screen uniquely yours, and I fancy the idea very much.
Iskra Petrova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Iskra Petrova News and Affiliate Content Writer

