Android Google 5G

Google promotes up to 48 hour battery life using Pixel's extreme battery saver on certain models

Alan Friedman
By @wolfcallsputs
Google has released a series of three 15 second ads that detail some of the features found on the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G. The first ad is titled "Get a Battery That Lasts Refreshingly Long With Pixel." Considering the complaints about the small batteries used by Google on the Pixels over the years, you might find this video to be ironic.

The spot starts with the image of a racoon lapping up water from a glass (the image is inside a window that resembles a smartphone in portrait position). The window changes shape and size to become the Google search bar including the "G" logo on the left and the microphone logo on the right. The search bar reads "A phone that sips battery, not chugs" which is followed by the answer: "Google Pixel with 48-hour battery."

Google says that "Extreme Battery Saver helps your Pixel last up to 48 hours when you really need it. This mode automatically limits active apps to just the essentials and lets you choose additional apps you want to keep on. The rest get turned off."

And there is the typical CYA (cover your ass) statement from the manufacturer which says, "Battery life depends upon many factors and usage of certain features will decrease battery life. Actual battery life may be lower."  


The next 15 second ad has the title of "Pixel's Security Features Can Keep You Safe," and it shows a kid on a scooter being chased by a bird. Once again, the image morphs into the Google search bar, this time asking "How to prevent unwanted attacks." The answer, according to the video, is "Google Pixel with TitanM Security Chip."



The last of the three 15 seconds videos has the title "How to Block Unwanted Calls, in a Nice Way," and stars the Pixel Call Screen feature which screens calls to give users the peace and quiet they want. The video shows a kid in the back seat of a car singing "Leave me alone," and when it converts into the Google search bar, the latter asks "How to get rid of someone, nicely." The response? "Google Pixel with Call Screen."



It seems that Google search has an answer for everything! The Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 feature large batteries, strong security, and protection from spam and scam calls. And now we are just three months away from the expected unveiling of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro.

