Pixel 9 Pro Fold: Google's flagship reveal steals thunder from Apple's iOS 18 Public Beta | PA Show E11

The PhoneArena Show is back with episode 11, where we take a look at the biggest new features found in the recently released iOS 18 Public Beta, including app lockdown behind Face ID and the ability to send texts and iMessages via satellite (even when no cell reception is available). Sadly, no Apple Intelligence yet, although there is one feature which is pretty much all about AI. Watch the show to learn what it is!













Finally, we discuss Google's bombshell unveiling of the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, examining every pixel of the leaked photos and official promo video from Google. Join us for all this and more tech insights!