Over 40% off Moto G Stylus on Amazon!

Pixel 9 Pro Fold: Google's flagship reveal steals thunder from Apple's iOS 18 Public Beta | PA Show E11

By
1comment
Pixel 9 Pro Fold: Google's flagship reveal steals thunder from Apple's iOS 18 Public Beta | PA Show
Pixel 9 Pro Fold: Google&#039;s flagship reveal steals thunder from Apple&#039;s iOS 18 Public Beta | PA Show E11
Watch our new PhoneArena Show podcast channel on YouTube – subscribe to make sure each new episode gets shown on your feed as soon as it's published. Your help is greatly appreciated!

The PhoneArena Show is back with episode 11, where we take a look at the biggest new features found in the recently released iOS 18 Public Beta, including app lockdown behind Face ID and the ability to send texts and iMessages via satellite (even when no cell reception is available). Sadly, no Apple Intelligence yet, although there is one feature which is pretty much all about AI. Watch the show to learn what it is!

Video Thumbnail

We talk about our impressions from reviewing the Galaxy Z Fold 6, breaking down its overall performance and the rationale behind our 6.8 rating (which is a pretty good, real rating – check the explainer to our state-of-the-art, objective rating system). Then, we shift our focus to the newly-announced Xiaomi Mix Fold 4, going over its ultra-thin design, promising camera, and robust battery.

Finally, we discuss Google's bombshell unveiling of the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, examining every pixel of the leaked photos and official promo video from Google. Join us for all this and more tech insights!

https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/34-200/Radoslav-S.jpg
Rad Slavov Editor-in-chief, Reviewer and Author
Rad Slavov is the Editor-in-Chief at PhoneArena. He joined the media in 2008, right on the cusp of the modern smartphone revolution. Through time and perseverance, he amassed a great deal of knowledge and industry know-how, allowing him to guide and organize the company's growing line-up of talented content creators and ever-expanding content portfolio.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Refusing to let T-Mobile off the hook, customers have filed class action lawsuit against it
Refusing to let T-Mobile off the hook, customers have filed class action lawsuit against it
T-Mobile users have only now discovered sneaky change made in May
T-Mobile users have only now discovered sneaky change made in May
T-Mobile wants to scoop up another company to reach more US households
T-Mobile wants to scoop up another company to reach more US households
Google's fancy Pixel Tablet becomes a no-brainer with this sweet post-Prime Day discount
Google's fancy Pixel Tablet becomes a no-brainer with this sweet post-Prime Day discount
T-Mobile customer is paying higher amounts every month for what he suspects is "internal fraud"
T-Mobile customer is paying higher amounts every month for what he suspects is "internal fraud"
FCC calls out T-Mobile for Metro’s new phone unlocking policy
FCC calls out T-Mobile for Metro’s new phone unlocking policy

Latest News

T-Mobile formally announces intention to swallow another company
T-Mobile formally announces intention to swallow another company
Buy a phone from Verizon and get an NFL Sunday Ticket for free
Buy a phone from Verizon and get an NFL Sunday Ticket for free
Motorola to launch the “world’s slimmest military grade phone” on July 24
Motorola to launch the “world’s slimmest military grade phone” on July 24
Here's why the Pixel 9's AI will get outshined by Apple Intelligence and Galaxy AI
Here's why the Pixel 9's AI will get outshined by Apple Intelligence and Galaxy AI
Spotify could connect you to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline if you're searching for risky content
Spotify could connect you to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline if you're searching for risky content
iPhone SE 4 could make me stop drooling over flagships
iPhone SE 4 could make me stop drooling over flagships
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless