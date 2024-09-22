Pixel 9 Pro Fold gets an exclusive feature for video calls
The Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold (talk about a mouthful!) is getting an exclusive feature for online video calls. This feature is now available on Google Meet and is called Dual Screen. Simply put, it shows the other parties in a call video feed from both your front and rear cameras.
Dual Screen can only be enabled after you’ve started a call. A new icon will show up when you tap to bring up the controls. This icon enables Dual Screen alongside Dual Display, though the latter can be turned off. When activated, Google Meet will start showing your feed as a split-screen feed: half of it of you and the other half of it of your surroundings in front of you.
The EU has started cracking down on tech giants these last few years and it means business. Just look at how they’ve neatly disassembled Apple’s walled garden in the EU, leading to perhaps the most fragmented iPhone launch in history.
For now, it seems Dual Screen is only available on the 9 Pro Fold. I doubt it’ll remain this way for too long, though. For starters, other foldables like the Galaxy Z Fold 6 should have no problems supporting Dual Screen. Secondly, I doubt Google wants yet another case against it by the EU for giving its devices an advantage over competitors in a service it operates.
As with every other phone nowadays, Google is heavily marketing AI on Pixel devices. | Video credit — Google
Though I’m still not sold on foldables (that darn crease) I will admit this is a pretty neat little addition to video calls. If you have a 9 Pro Fold you don’t need to switch cameras or swivel your phone around every time something interesting happens.
Dual Screen should also work great for in-office meetings that some people couldn’t attend. However, I think we all know most of the people who did make it to the meeting wish they could have attended from home too.
Nifty little feature, hope it doesn’t stay exclusive to Pixel. With there being barely any changes to iPhone 16 and the S25 lineup, the Pixel phones might remain the best phones worth buying for some time.
