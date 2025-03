Pixel 9 Pro and Gemini snag prestigious MWC awards, beating out iPhone and Samsung Galaxy devices

Additionally, Gemini's "Breakthrough Device Innovation" award points to Google's focus on integrating artificial intelligence into mobile experiences. The term "breakthrough" implies that Gemini represents a significant advancement beyond incremental improvements. In the context of mobile devices, AI can enhance various functions, from voice assistance and image recognition to personalized user interfaces and predictive features. This win follows Qualcomm's last year with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and Apple's Emergency SOS via Satellite feature the year before.The GLOMO Awards, with their long history and extensive judging process, are considered a reputable benchmark for industry excellence. Other prestigious titles awarded this year were for the "Best Connected Consumer Device," which went to TECNO for MEGA MINI Gaming G1, and the Xiaomi 15 Ultra as the "Best in Show."

Pixel 9 Pro

It's great to see theand Gemini being recognized this way. In our review of the device, we concluded that the device felt like a very refined and premium flagship phone. We also said that as it is clearly all-in on AI, even if you weren't into that, the phone itself deserved serious consideration from anyone looking for a premium device. Hopefully, we feel the same way about the Google Pixel 10 series once it launches later this year.