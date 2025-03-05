GO Ad-Free for $1.99/m I 7-Day Trial
Pixel 9 Pro and Gemini snag prestigious MWC awards, beating out iPhone and Samsung Galaxy devices

GLOMO mobile awards logo header image
Google recently picked up a couple of big awards for its phone and AI tech. At Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025, the company was awarded "Smartphone of the Year" for their Pixel 9 Pro and another award for Gemini AI, as a "Breakthrough Device Inovation." These Global Mobile (GLOMO) Awards, marking their 30th year, are judged by a large panel of industry professionals and serve to highlight key achievements in the mobile and digital sectors.

The Pixel 9 Pro's win follows the Pixel 8 Series' success in the same category the previous year. This has been a consistent trend for Google's hardware in this competition, having taken the crown from Apple when it won in this category back in 2023 for the iPhone 14 Pro. The judges for this award typically consider factors such as device performance, design, camera capabilities, and overall user experience. To win this award two years in a row means that Google is making strides in creating a reliable product.

Screenshot of the Best Smartphone category in the GLOMO awards
Best Smartphone category in the GLOMO awards, judging questions, and previous winners. | Image credit — MWC


Additionally, Gemini's "Breakthrough Device Innovation" award points to Google's focus on integrating artificial intelligence into mobile experiences. The term "breakthrough" implies that Gemini represents a significant advancement beyond incremental improvements. In the context of mobile devices, AI can enhance various functions, from voice assistance and image recognition to personalized user interfaces and predictive features. This win follows Qualcomm's last year with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and Apple's Emergency SOS via Satellite feature the year before.

The GLOMO Awards, with their long history and extensive judging process, are considered a reputable benchmark for industry excellence. Other prestigious titles awarded this year were for the "Best Connected Consumer Device," which went to TECNO for MEGA MINI Gaming G1, and the Xiaomi 15 Ultra as the "Best in Show."

It's great to see the Pixel 9 Pro and Gemini being recognized this way. In our review of the device, we concluded that the device felt like a very refined and premium flagship phone. We also said that as it is clearly all-in on AI, even if you weren't into that, the phone itself deserved serious consideration from anyone looking for a premium device. Hopefully, we feel the same way about the Google Pixel 10 series once it launches later this year.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

