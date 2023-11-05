Pixel 8a: Turning the affordable Pixel into Android’s iPhone SE might be a crazy (good) idea

Pixel 7a

iPhone SE

Pixel 8a

Or perhaps that’s Google’s idea of the Pixel A-series now - upselling the pricier Pixel flagship?

And as seen in the tablet above, I’ve tried to put together a hypothetical Pixel A series phone that not only doesn’t bring major compromises but makes smarter choices like a more reliable side-mounted fingerprint reader instead of an in-display one.Ultimately, converting the Pixel “A” back into the $400 phone it used to be, would make it far easier to recommend. Especially considering the increasing prices of phones nowadays. And last but not least, it’d make the “just pay a bit more and get the flagship” argument less valid.