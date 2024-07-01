Amazon has the Pixel 8 Pro deeply discounted, offering unmatched camera quality for way less than usual
We are happy to report that yet another opportunity has presented itself to snag the flagship Pixel 8 Pro at a sweet discount! Amazon is offering a lovely $229 price cut on the 128GB model of Google's top-of-the-line phone in Obsidian, slashing 23% off the handset's price. If you want to save more, feel free to go for the Porcelain-colored variant, which is discounted by $249 (25%).
Since we are talking about the best Pixel phone on the market, the Pixel 8 Pro puts quite a lot on the table. The phone is powered by Google's latest AI-powered Tensor G3 chipset and 12GB of RAM, offering top-tier performance. That being said, it throttles after about 10 minutes of intense gaming, which means it isn't exactly suitable for playing games despite packing a lot of firepower.
But Google's smartphones have never been famous for their performance. In fact, their most notable feature has always been Google's image processing magic, allowing Pixel users to take mesmerizing pictures. And as a proper Pixel phone, the Pixel 8 Pro takes incredible photos with its 50 MP main camera and a 10.5 MP selfie snapper. Moreover, it can record beautiful videos in 4K at 60fps. All that while offering an all-day battery life, thanks to its big 5,050mAh power cell.
So, yeah! The Pixel 8 Pro is one of the best phones on the market, offering great performance, awesome camera capabilities, and good battery life. Furthermore, this fella is currently an even bigger bargain while available at this sweet discount on Amazon. Therefore, we suggest that you stop wasting more time! Tap the deal button in this article and get your hands on a brand-new Pixel 8 Pro with 128GB of storage at a heavily discounted price today!
