The Google Pixel 8 just became a gaming phone; sort of

The December 2023 Feature Drop update brings a much newer Arm Mali GPU kernel driver to Tensor Pixels, which users report significantly improves performance in games like Genshin Impact and Fortnite!



The GPU kernel driver has been upgraded from r38p1 released on August 18, 2022… pic.twitter.com/uG8DXrLmUw — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) December 6, 2023





Pixel 8

Pixel 8

Pixel 8 Pro

Pixel 8

Users have seen a significant boost in games like Genshin Impact and Fortnite. For example, YouTuber TechDroider (via) has noticed that thecan now run Fortnite at 60fps at the highest graphical settings of the game.The good news is that the new GPU driver is not exclusive to Google's latest and greatestandphones, so expect a better gaming performance on your older Pixel smartphone as well, albeit not quite at the level of thelineup.Google's Tensor platform has never been famous with its raw power, unlike Qualcomm's Snapdragons, so if you like playing games all the time, chances are high that you will go for a more powerful phone like the Galaxy S23 Ultra or a proper gaming handset like the Asus ROG Phone 7 . Nevertheless, it's amazing that Pixel users can now play their favorite games with significantly better performance.Google's December Feature Drop update brings many other improvements. For instance, the Pixel 8 Pro now has a cool new feature called Video Boost, which, when enabled, sends your captured video to Google's servers where the clip gets "boosted" by Google's software magic and becomes even more incredible-looking.