Samsung may have outed the name of the Pixel 8's "unnamed" 50MP camera sensor





The ISOCELL GNK camera sensor supports normal frame rates of up to 24fps at 50MP and 90fps at 12.5MP. Video frame rates of 8K video at 30fps and 4K at 120fps are supported along with frame rates as high as 240fps. To improve low-light photography, 4:1 pixel binning creates a larger 2.4μm pixel with more light sensitivity. The sensor also works with HDR and Staggered HDR. The latter works by having the camera take a long exposure and short exposure simultaneously using the same camera sensor. This results in faster and better-quality HDR images especially when the subject is in motion.









The ISOCELL GNK camera sensor also features Smart-ISO Pro which maximizes the dynamic range of smartphone cameras. Dynamic range is the darkest and brightest part of a scene and improving the dynamic range makes sure that photos don't come out looking too dark and overexposed or too bright and underexposed. The Camera sensor also supports RAW8/10/12 and 14 and Dual Pixel Pro-Phase Detection Auto Focus (PDAF). This improves the image quality including color reproduction.




