Save $200 on the Pixel 8 and score Pixel Watch as freebie with this unmissable Amazon deal

By
Deals Google
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The Pixel 8 may be an older model, but it's the Pixel phone you should get if you are in the market for one of Google's smartphones. This fella is currently $200 off its price on Amazon, meaning you can get one for just under $500. On top of that, Amazon is tossing in a free Pixel Watch when purchasing the Pixel 8.

Yep! That's right! In addition to scoring savings on the phone, you are getting a free smartwatch when going for this deal. You should hurry, as the offer has been up for grabs for a couple of weeks and might expire soon.

In case you're still uncertain about whether you should pull the trigger on this deal, we should note that Google's Pixel 8 is still worth its money. Its AI-powered Tensor G3 SoC and 8GB of RAM on board give it fast performance and let it deal with demanding tasks.

Additionally, the phone takes amazing pictures thanks to Google's software magic and the 50 MP main camera and 10.5 MP selfie snapper on board. It can also record videos in 4K at 60 fps.

Battery life is also great, with the onboard 4,575mAh power cell delivering up to 9 hours and 36 minutes of video streaming or 15 hours and 39 minutes of web browsing before needing a recharge.

As for the Pixel Watch, the wearable is loaded with health tracking and lifestyle features. Also, it runs on Wear OS, meaning you'll have plenty of apps and watch faces to choose from.

All in all, Amazon's current deal on the Pixel 8 is superb and unmissable. That's why we suggest acting fast and taking advantage of it right now while it's still available.
