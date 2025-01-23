At $200 off, the Pixel 8 is perfect for anyone looking for a top-tier phone at a reasonable price
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
The Pixel 8 may be an older generation phone now that we have the Pixel 9 lineup, but you can often find it at a massive discount. In fact, you can snag one for much less than usual even now with this offer.
Amazon is currently selling the 128 GB version of this bad boy for a whopping $200 off its price. This allows you to score one for just under $500. That's a great deal, considering that its MSRP (Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price) is about $700. Just be sure to act quickly, as the offer has been available for a while and may not stick around for long.
Boasting a capable Tensor G3 chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM, this Pixel phone offers top-tier performance. So, it can handle pretty much anything you throw its way. Plus, it supports a 120Hz refresh rate, which makes it feel snappier. And while it's not the Pro model, it packs a beautiful Pro-grade 6.2-inch OLED screen with a 2400 x 1080 resolution and HDR10+ support.
Of course, since it's a Pixel phone, our friend here takes stunning pictures full of detail with its 50 MP main snapper and 10.5 MP front-facing unit. Additionally, it can record videos in 4K. It also has great battery life with its 4,575mAh power cell, offering up to 9 hours and 36 minutes of streaming videos or 15 hours and 39 minutes of web browsing before needing a recharge.
Amazon is currently selling the 128 GB version of this bad boy for a whopping $200 off its price. This allows you to score one for just under $500. That's a great deal, considering that its MSRP (Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price) is about $700. Just be sure to act quickly, as the offer has been available for a while and may not stick around for long.
Boasting a capable Tensor G3 chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM, this Pixel phone offers top-tier performance. So, it can handle pretty much anything you throw its way. Plus, it supports a 120Hz refresh rate, which makes it feel snappier. And while it's not the Pro model, it packs a beautiful Pro-grade 6.2-inch OLED screen with a 2400 x 1080 resolution and HDR10+ support.
Of course, since it's a Pixel phone, our friend here takes stunning pictures full of detail with its 50 MP main snapper and 10.5 MP front-facing unit. Additionally, it can record videos in 4K. It also has great battery life with its 4,575mAh power cell, offering up to 9 hours and 36 minutes of streaming videos or 15 hours and 39 minutes of web browsing before needing a recharge.
In conclusion, the Pixel 8 is a true bargain at its current price on Amazon. Not only does it cost $200 less now, but it's still relevant, offering speedy performance, great cameras, and solid battery life. So, don't miss out and save on one now while the offer is still available!
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: