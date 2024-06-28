The Pixel 7 gets reduced to a budget phone after a massive 41% price cut at Woot

Google Pixel 7, 128GB: Save $245 at Woot! The Google Pixel 7 is discounted by a whopping $245 off at Woot, bringing it down to the budget category. It offers awesome performance and can take gorgeous pictures, making it a real bang for your buck while available at this price. So, act fast and snag one today! $245 off (41%) $354 99 $599 99 Buy at Woot Google Pixel 7, 128GB (Snow): Save $149 on Amazon! Alternatively, you can snag your Pixel 7 on Amazon, where the phone is on sale at a sweet $149 discount. $149 off (25%) Buy at Amazon

Pixel 7

Pixel 7

Pixel 7

Pixel 7

Themay be an older model, but the Tensor G2 chipset inside and 8GB of RAM still give it smooth performance. It can handle any task with ease, including demanding games like Genshin Impact.Like a proper Pixel phone, theis also a real champ in the camera department. Equipped with Google's famous software magic and a 50MP main camera, this fella takes gorgeous-looking photos and can capture clips in 4K at 60fps.The phone also has good battery life, with the 4,355mAh power cell packing enough juice to last the whole day without top-ups. And when it's time for charging, it can reach 50% in only 30 minutes when a 30W charger is used.Overall, theis a top choice for anyone seeking a fantastic phone at an affordable price. It offers impressive performance, exceptional camera capabilities, good battery life, and now a budget price tag. So, don't waste time and get yourat a heavily discounted price today!