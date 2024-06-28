Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
The Pixel 7 gets reduced to a budget phone after a massive 41% price cut at Woot

If you are in the market for a new Pixel phone, you are probably eyeing one of Google's current top dogs, the Pixel 8 or Pixel 8 Pro. And while these are awesome phones worth every penny, another Pixel is an even bigger bargain right now.

We are talking about the Pixel 7 with 128GB of storage, which is discounted by a whopping $245 at Woot, shaving a whole 41% off the phone's usual price of $599.99. So, when you subtract $245 from $599.99, you'll see you can snag a unit for only $354.99 if you act quickly and take advantage of this deal now. Another incentive to act fast is that this is a limited-time offer, which will stay available for a few more days.

Google Pixel 7, 128GB: Save $245 at Woot!

The Google Pixel 7 is discounted by a whopping $245 off at Woot, bringing it down to the budget category. It offers awesome performance and can take gorgeous pictures, making it a real bang for your buck while available at this price. So, act fast and snag one today!
$245 off (41%)
$354 99
$599 99
Buy at Woot

Google Pixel 7, 128GB (Snow): Save $149 on Amazon!

Alternatively, you can snag your Pixel 7 on Amazon, where the phone is on sale at a sweet $149 discount.
$149 off (25%)
Buy at Amazon


The Pixel 7 may be an older model, but the Tensor G2 chipset inside and 8GB of RAM still give it smooth performance. It can handle any task with ease, including demanding games like Genshin Impact.

Like a proper Pixel phone, the Pixel 7 is also a real champ in the camera department. Equipped with Google's famous software magic and a 50MP main camera, this fella takes gorgeous-looking photos and can capture clips in 4K at 60fps.

The phone also has good battery life, with the 4,355mAh power cell packing enough juice to last the whole day without top-ups. And when it's time for charging, it can reach 50% in only 30 minutes when a 30W charger is used.

Overall, the Pixel 7 is a top choice for anyone seeking a fantastic phone at an affordable price. It offers impressive performance, exceptional camera capabilities, good battery life, and now a budget price tag. So, don't waste time and get your Pixel 7 at a heavily discounted price today!
