The incredible Pixel 7 plunges in price by $150 for a limited time at Woot
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro may be Google's latest and greatest gems; however, the Pixel 7 is currently an even better bargain than Google's current pride and joy, thanks to an incredible discount at Woot.
Currently, the Pixel 7 with 128GB of storage space is available with a sweet, sweet 25% discount, allowing you to snatch this bad boy for only $449.99 instead of $599.99. And when you subtract $449.99 from $599.99, it turns out you'll score massive savings of $150 if you stop wasting time and pull the trigger on this deal now. And we indeed advise you to act fast on this one, since this deal will be available for only five more days. After that, it will be a thing of the past.
The Pixel 7 packs 8GB of RAM and is powered by Google's Tensor G2 chipset, which still delivers awesome performance and can handle day-to-day tasks such as streaming videos and browsing the web without hiccups. It can also run demanding games like Genshin Impact without any drama.
Furthermore, as a proper Pixel phone, the Pixel 7 takes stunning photos with its 50 MP main camera, which can also capture videos at up to 4K at 60fps. And let's not forget that Pixel phones wield Google's famous image-processing magic, which makes the photos even more incredible.
The Pixel 7 may be an old phone now, but it still packs a punch and is worth every dollar spent. Also, the phone is now an even bigger bargain while enjoying that awesome $150 price cut at Woot. So act fast and snatch your Pixel 7 at a heavily reduced price today!
Currently, the Pixel 7 with 128GB of storage space is available with a sweet, sweet 25% discount, allowing you to snatch this bad boy for only $449.99 instead of $599.99. And when you subtract $449.99 from $599.99, it turns out you'll score massive savings of $150 if you stop wasting time and pull the trigger on this deal now. And we indeed advise you to act fast on this one, since this deal will be available for only five more days. After that, it will be a thing of the past.
The Pixel 7 packs 8GB of RAM and is powered by Google's Tensor G2 chipset, which still delivers awesome performance and can handle day-to-day tasks such as streaming videos and browsing the web without hiccups. It can also run demanding games like Genshin Impact without any drama.
Furthermore, as a proper Pixel phone, the Pixel 7 takes stunning photos with its 50 MP main camera, which can also capture videos at up to 4K at 60fps. And let's not forget that Pixel phones wield Google's famous image-processing magic, which makes the photos even more incredible.
In addition to its top-tier performance and awesome camera capabilities, the Pixel 7 comes equipped with a 4,355mAh power cell, which should be able to get you through the day without any top-ups. Moreover, the phone can recharge its battery to 50% in just 30 minutes when a 30W charger is used, so your pit stop for refueling won't be that long.
The Pixel 7 may be an old phone now, but it still packs a punch and is worth every dollar spent. Also, the phone is now an even bigger bargain while enjoying that awesome $150 price cut at Woot. So act fast and snatch your Pixel 7 at a heavily reduced price today!
Things that are NOT allowed: