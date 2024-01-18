Pre-order a Galaxy S24 phone, save up to $870!
Pre-order a Galaxy S24 phone now and grab some nice discounts!
Pre-order a Galaxy S24 phone now and grab some nice discounts!
Get a $50 Samsung Credit and be eligible for up to $800 off the new device with a trade-in. As if that's not enough, there's a gift – a $100 eCert alongside your preorder.

The incredible Pixel 7 plunges in price by $150 for a limited time at Woot

Deals Google
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The incredible Pixel 7 plunges in price by $150 for a limited time at Woot
The Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro may be Google's latest and greatest gems; however, the Pixel 7 is currently an even better bargain than Google's current pride and joy, thanks to an incredible discount at Woot.

Currently, the Pixel 7 with 128GB of storage space is available with a sweet, sweet 25% discount, allowing you to snatch this bad boy for only $449.99 instead of $599.99. And when you subtract $449.99 from $599.99, it turns out you'll score massive savings of $150 if you stop wasting time and pull the trigger on this deal now. And we indeed advise you to act fast on this one, since this deal will be available for only five more days. After that, it will be a thing of the past.

Google Pixel 7 128GB: Save $150 at Woot!

Get the 128GB version of the Pixel 7 at Woot and score awesome savings of $150 in the process. The phone still packs a punch, takes incredible photos, and it's a real bargain for money, especially at its current price at Woot.
$150 off (25%)
$449 99
$599 99
Buy at Woot


The Pixel 7 packs 8GB of RAM and is powered by Google's Tensor G2 chipset, which still delivers awesome performance and can handle day-to-day tasks such as streaming videos and browsing the web without hiccups. It can also run demanding games like Genshin Impact without any drama.

Furthermore, as a proper Pixel phone, the Pixel 7 takes stunning photos with its 50 MP main camera, which can also capture videos at up to 4K at 60fps. And let's not forget that Pixel phones wield Google's famous image-processing magic, which makes the photos even more incredible.

In addition to its top-tier performance and awesome camera capabilities, the Pixel 7 comes equipped with a 4,355mAh power cell, which should be able to get you through the day without any top-ups. Moreover, the phone can recharge its battery to 50% in just 30 minutes when a 30W charger is used, so your pit stop for refueling won't be that long.

The Pixel 7 may be an old phone now, but it still packs a punch and is worth every dollar spent. Also, the phone is now an even bigger bargain while enjoying that awesome $150 price cut at Woot. So act fast and snatch your Pixel 7 at a heavily reduced price today!

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Samsung's Galaxy S24 Ultra shows off its perfectly flat screen in a quick new hands-on video
Samsung's Galaxy S24 Ultra shows off its perfectly flat screen in a quick new hands-on video
X user is playing with fire as they post Galaxy S24 Ultra unboxing videos in three colors
X user is playing with fire as they post Galaxy S24 Ultra unboxing videos in three colors
All T-Mobile systems seem to be down but carrier assures it hasn't been attacked
All T-Mobile systems seem to be down but carrier assures it hasn't been attacked
Samsung leaks its own Galaxy S24 and S24 Ultra hours ahead of official launch event
Samsung leaks its own Galaxy S24 and S24 Ultra hours ahead of official launch event
Amazon’s incredible Black Friday deal on the 512GB Pixel 7 Pro returns for a short while
Amazon’s incredible Black Friday deal on the 512GB Pixel 7 Pro returns for a short while
Samsung's smashing trade-in deal on the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ lets you snag it for peanuts
Samsung's smashing trade-in deal on the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ lets you snag it for peanuts

Latest News

T-Mobile will no longer keep its word from before about not raising prices
T-Mobile will no longer keep its word from before about not raising prices
Free Samsung Galaxy S24 plus exclusive 5G network speeds await at T-Mobile
Free Samsung Galaxy S24 plus exclusive 5G network speeds await at T-Mobile
Apple's footnote reveals when to expect iOS 17.3 to be released
Apple's footnote reveals when to expect iOS 17.3 to be released
The just-arrived Galaxy S24’s Circle to Search feature will make it to the Pixel 8: How and why to use
The just-arrived Galaxy S24’s Circle to Search feature will make it to the Pixel 8: How and why to use
Protect your Galaxy S24 with an invisible shield: Whitestone Dome Glass
Protect your Galaxy S24 with an invisible shield: Whitestone Dome Glass
One UI 6.1 is here! Here's what's new
One UI 6.1 is here! Here's what's new
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless