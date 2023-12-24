Amazon's mouth-watering discount on the 256GB Pixel 7 Pro got even better for the holidays
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
If you want to make the holidays memorable (and you, like us, are all about mobile tech,) we might have something to show you. If you recall, we found an irresistible deal on the Pixel 7 Pro. Well, believe it or not, the markdown on the 256GB configuration is still up for grabs. And it’s even more mouth-watering right now!
This phone is no baloney. With its proprietary SoC, stunning display, exceptional camera setup, and sufficiently large battery, it effortlessly excels at every front. For starters, scrolling through social media, watching videos, and playing games look and feel buttery smooth on this puppy. Indeed, the 6.7-inch OLED display with a snappy 120Hz refresh rate feels superb.
This bad boy runs on Android 13 out of the box, and Google ensures a super enjoyable and clean Android experience here. It even integrated some cool gimmicks, though not exclusively for the Pro model. Some of those are audio message transcription in the messaging app, Pixel Call Assist, Clear Calling, call screening, and more.
With equally impressive performance, facilitated by the Tensor G2 SoC and good battery life, this phone definitely puts a lot to the table to satisfy the needs of most Android fans. If you agree, we suggest you take advantage of Amazon’s incredible offer while it’s still up for grabs.
At 46% off, Google’s flagship phone of last year gives you a proper bang for your buck. Undeniably not as innovative as its successor, this puppy still easily beats many of the best Android phones in 2023, so you should absolutely act on Amazon’s offer while it’s still live. Incidentally, if 256GB won’t be enough for all your digital hoarding obsessions, know that the 512GB configuration is now 42% off!
While the successor offers a better camera (obviously), the Google Pixel 7 Pro is still an amazing camera phone. It showcases a triple camera setup on the rear, consisting of a 50MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 48.5MP 5X telephoto shooter. The photos you get from this phone have just the right amount of exposure and sharpness, plus it captures colors very accurately. Don’t hesitate to check out the camera samples in our review if you’d like to go into detail.
