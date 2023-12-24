Google Pixel 8 - just $549 at Best Buy!

Amazon's mouth-watering discount on the 256GB Pixel 7 Pro got even better for the holidays

If you want to make the holidays memorable (and you, like us, are all about mobile tech,) we might have something to show you. If you recall, we found an irresistible deal on the Pixel 7 Pro. Well, believe it or not, the markdown on the 256GB configuration is still up for grabs. And it’s even more mouth-watering right now!

At 46% off, Google’s flagship phone of last year gives you a proper bang for your buck. Undeniably not as innovative as its successor, this puppy still easily beats many of the best Android phones in 2023, so you should absolutely act on Amazon’s offer while it’s still live. Incidentally, if 256GB won’t be enough for all your digital hoarding obsessions, know that the 512GB configuration is now 42% off!

The incredible Pixel 7 Pro is now 46% off at Amazon

You can now take advantage of an even better deal on the incredible Pixel 7 Pro. Right now, the 256GB model sports an amazing discount of 46%, giving you a bang for your buck. This phone has a 6.7-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, plenty of storage on board, and more. Get it now and save big.
$461 off (46%)
Buy at Amazon

512GB Pixel 7 Pro: save 42% at Amazon

If you want to go MAX, we suggest you skip the 256GB model and go all the way up for the 512GB configuration. It sports a pretty cool markdown in its own right. At the moment, the 512GB Pixel 7 Pro can be yours at a 42% lower price, meaning you can save $466 on this stellar Android device.
$466 off (42%)
Buy at Amazon

This phone is no baloney. With its proprietary SoC, stunning display, exceptional camera setup, and sufficiently large battery, it effortlessly excels at every front. For starters, scrolling through social media, watching videos, and playing games look and feel buttery smooth on this puppy. Indeed, the 6.7-inch OLED display with a snappy 120Hz refresh rate feels superb.

While the successor offers a better camera (obviously), the Google Pixel 7 Pro is still an amazing camera phone. It showcases a triple camera setup on the rear, consisting of a 50MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 48.5MP 5X telephoto shooter. The photos you get from this phone have just the right amount of exposure and sharpness, plus it captures colors very accurately. Don’t hesitate to check out the camera samples in our review if you’d like to go into detail.

This bad boy runs on Android 13 out of the box, and Google ensures a super enjoyable and clean Android experience here. It even integrated some cool gimmicks, though not exclusively for the Pro model. Some of those are audio message transcription in the messaging app, Pixel Call Assist, Clear Calling, call screening, and more.

With equally impressive performance, facilitated by the Tensor G2 SoC and good battery life, this phone definitely puts a lot to the table to satisfy the needs of most Android fans. If you agree, we suggest you take advantage of Amazon’s incredible offer while it’s still up for grabs.
