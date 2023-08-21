Grab a Pixel 7 Pro with a sweet $200 discount from Amazon
We have amazing news for those of you part of — or wanting to join —Team Pixel and looking to upgrade! Amazon is offering the best Pixel phone currently available, the Pixel 7 Pro, for 22% off the smartphone's usual price. In other words, you will score $200 in savings if you take advantage of this deal and grab a Pixel 7 Pro right now.
The Pixel 7 Pro is not as muscular as its main rivals, the Galaxy S23 Ultra and the iPhone 14 Pro Max, but it compensates with its brains. It comes equipped with Google's own Tensor G2 chipset, which emphasizes AI rather than raw power. Nevertheless, the Pixel 7 Pro offers top-tier performance and can easily handle heavy tasks or games without even breaking a sweat.
Additionally, Google's top-of-the-line phone takes incredible pictures. It features a 50MP main camera and a 10.8MP selfie snapper. Both shooters can capture videos at up to 4K at 60 fps. The Pixel 7 Pro also uses Google's software magic to enhance your beautiful photos even further.
Overall, the Pixel 7 Pro is a remarkable phone. But what's even more remarkable is the fact that it can now be yours for way less than usual. This is why, we strongly advise you to act fast and get a Pixel 7 Pro right now, while the phone is still enjoying Amazon's $200 discount.
Another key selling point of the Pixel 7 Pro is its battery life. It packs a big 5000 mAh power cell on board, which will let your Pixel 7 Pro last you even through an intense day without the need to top up.
