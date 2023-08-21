Grab a Pixel 7 Pro with a sweet $200 discount from Amazon

Save on Beats by Dr. Dre Headphones!

Join Team Pixel; snatch a Pixel 7 Pro for $200 less from Amazon
We have amazing news for those of you part of — or wanting to join —Team Pixel and looking to upgrade! Amazon is offering the best Pixel phone currently available, the Pixel 7 Pro, for 22% off the smartphone's usual price. In other words, you will score $200 in savings if you take advantage of this deal and grab a Pixel 7 Pro right now.

The Pixel 7 Pro is not as muscular as its main rivals, the Galaxy S23 Ultra and the iPhone 14 Pro Max, but it compensates with its brains. It comes equipped with Google's own Tensor G2 chipset, which emphasizes AI rather than raw power. Nevertheless, the Pixel 7 Pro offers top-tier performance and can easily handle heavy tasks or games without even breaking a sweat.

Additionally, Google's top-of-the-line phone takes incredible pictures. It features a 50MP main camera and a 10.8MP selfie snapper. Both shooters can capture videos at up to 4K at 60 fps. The Pixel 7 Pro also uses Google's software magic to enhance your beautiful photos even further.

Another key selling point of the Pixel 7 Pro is its battery life. It packs a big 5000 mAh power cell on board, which will let your Pixel 7 Pro last you even through an intense day without the need to top up.

Overall, the Pixel 7 Pro is a remarkable phone. But what's even more remarkable is the fact that it can now be yours for way less than usual. This is why, we strongly advise you to act fast and get a Pixel 7 Pro right now, while the phone is still enjoying Amazon's $200 discount.

T-Mobile might be shooting itself in the foot with alleged change to port-in perk
Best Buy might soon stop offering T-Mobile services and end all support
Best Buy is selling two Microsoft Surface Pro 9 variants at monster discounts for a limited time
Want a tablet for work? Get the Surface Pro 8 for 41% off from Amazon or for $230 off from Walmart with a keyboard
A friendly reminder from Google: Clean your Pixel Buds every 120 hours of use!
Teens believe that Android phones are for old people and parents only
iPhone SE 4: Samsung and Google will hate the $500 flagship-killer that Android users will love
More Exynos 2400 specs are leaked and the SoC could make Galaxy S24 users happy
Planning on buying an upcoming flagship phone? Tipster has some bad news about pricing
Anonymous Google insider leaks new Camera UI for Pixel 8 line
iPhone 15 Ultra - not Pro Max - might have a Galaxy S23 Ultra-level zoom camera
Teens believe that Android phones are for old people and parents only
