Limited-time sale drops the 512GB Google Pixel 7 Pro to under $400
You are in the market for a new super-duper Pixel phone but don't want to splash a lot of cash? Well, then you should definitely act fast and get a Pixel 7 Pro with 512GB of storage for just $399.99 before this Black Friday offer disappears!
Yes, fellow deal hunter! This isn't a joke! You can indeed snag this ex-flagship Google phone for less than $400! Woot is offering it at a hefty 64% discount, slashing a whopping $700 off the MSRP (Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price) of this bad boy, allowing it to score a high-end phone for the price of a budget one. In true Woot fashion, though, this is a limited-time offer, which means it might expire in the blink of an eye. So, act fast and take advantage of it now, since the Pixel 7 Pro is a gem of a phone and a real steal at this price.
Overall, the Pixel 7 Pro is still worth going for, even in 2024. And for just under $400, it's a real steal. So, don't hesitate and save now by tapping the offer button in this article!
It may have started to advance in age, true! However, its AI-powered Tensor G2 chipset, complemented by 12GB of RAM, still allows it to handle most tasks without even breaking a sweat. In addition, as a true high-end Pixel phone, this bad boy supports Google's software magic and takes incredible pictures full of detail with its 50 MP main camera and 10.8 MP snapper for selfies. Moreover, it can capture clips in 4K at 60 fps.
Since battery life is also important, we should share that the 5,000mAh power cell on deck can get you through the day without top-ups. And when it's time to charge, the phone needs an hour and 37 minutes to refill its tank.
