Limited-time sale drops the 512GB Google Pixel 7 Pro to under $400

Deals Google
A close-up of the Google Pixel 7 Pro.
You are in the market for a new super-duper Pixel phone but don't want to splash a lot of cash? Well, then you should definitely act fast and get a Pixel 7 Pro with 512GB of storage for just $399.99 before this Black Friday offer disappears!

Pixel 7 Pro, 512GB: Now under $400 at Woot!

Hurry up and save $700 on the Pixel 7 Pro with a 512GB of built-in storage with this offer. The phone is in brand-new condition and is fully unlocked. In addition, it still packs a punch thanks to its capable Tensor G2 chipset and 12GB of RAM. It also takes beautiful pictures. Don't miss out and save today!
$700 off (64%)
$399 99
$1099 99
Buy at Woot

Pixel 7 Pro 256GB: Now $554 off on Amazon!

The Pixel 7 Pro is also on sale on Amazon, though you'd have to settle for the 256GB model, which is discounted by $554. This means you can snag this version of the Pixel 7 Pro for under $450.
$554 off (55%)
Buy at Amazon


Yes, fellow deal hunter! This isn't a joke! You can indeed snag this ex-flagship Google phone for less than $400! Woot is offering it at a hefty 64% discount, slashing a whopping $700 off the MSRP (Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price) of this bad boy, allowing it to score a high-end phone for the price of a budget one. In true Woot fashion, though, this is a limited-time offer, which means it might expire in the blink of an eye. So, act fast and take advantage of it now, since the Pixel 7 Pro is a gem of a phone and a real steal at this price.

It may have started to advance in age, true! However, its AI-powered Tensor G2 chipset, complemented by 12GB of RAM, still allows it to handle most tasks without even breaking a sweat. In addition, as a true high-end Pixel phone, this bad boy supports Google's software magic and takes incredible pictures full of detail with its 50 MP main camera and 10.8 MP snapper for selfies. Moreover, it can capture clips in 4K at 60 fps.

Since battery life is also important, we should share that the 5,000mAh power cell on deck can get you through the day without top-ups. And when it's time to charge, the phone needs an hour and 37 minutes to refill its tank.

Overall, the Pixel 7 Pro is still worth going for, even in 2024. And for just under $400, it's a real steal. So, don't hesitate and save now by tapping the offer button in this article!
