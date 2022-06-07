Pixel 7 battery: expectations
The Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro were briefly mentioned during Google's I/O keynote, where the company revealed the design of the two flagship phones to get us hyped for the fall. And as you probably know, leaks and rumors don't stop even if the company decides to unveil its own phones months ahead of release.
In this article, we will discuss battery life for the two phones, and what we expect from them when they get officially released. Of course, the information here is still based on rumors and leaks, so keep that in mind.
The Pixel 7 series is not expected to bring a big change in battery life when compared to its predecessor, the Pixel 6 series. Now, let's jump into the details.
Will the Pixel 7 have better battery life?
The battery life of the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro will probably be the same as their predecessors'. The thing is, although we want bigger batteries here, it is possible that Google won't upgrade the battery sizes as much. The new Tensor 2-nd generation chip (which should power the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro) should technically be more power-efficient and help with better battery life, but probably the results won't be significantly better.
How much battery will the Pixel 7 have?
Okay, we expect the situation with the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro battery life to remain pretty similar to the Pixel 6 series. So far, no leaks have given us information on the battery sizes of the two phones, so we are judging based on last year's models.
There's one important thing to mention here. The Pixel 7 is most likely going to be more compact than its predecessor, so a slight decrease of the battery size is possible. The Pixel 6 sports a 4,600mAh battery cell, and the Pixel 7 might have a bit smaller one.
On the other hand, the Pixel 7 Pro is expected to be the same size as its predecessor, so it will most likely carry the same battery cell. This means, the Pixel 7 Pro will likely come with a generous 5,000mAh battery cell. Great for all of you heavy smartphone users out there!
As we mentioned above, improvements in the second-gen Google Tensor chip might prove beneficial to the two phones' battery life. However, we don't know yet how much improvement we will see in this department.
|Pixel 7 model
|Battery capacity
|Pixel 7
|a bit less than 4,600mAh (prediction)
|Pixel 7 Pro
|around 5,000mAh (prediction)
Will the Pixel 7 have wireless charging?
Yes. We expect the two flagship phones to sport this feature, given the fact that generations of premium flagship Pixels before them had it (the feature is available since the Pixel 3). The Pixel 6 has 21W wireless charging, and the Pixel 6 Pro - 23W wireless charging support. Most likely similar speeds will be available for the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro.
Will Pixel 7 have reverse wireless charging?
Most likely, yes. The Pixel 6 family sports reverse wireless charging, and we believe the Pixel 7 series will keep this useful feature. Reverse wireless charging allows you to charge Qi-compliant accessories or other phones on the back of your Pixel with the Battery Share feature.
What charger will the Pixel 7 use?
So far, our expectations for the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are based on the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro. This means, the phones are likely to support 30W fast wired charging. As you probably know so far, phones no longer come with an adapter in the box, and the situation will probably be the same for the next-gen Pixels.
This means that if you want to benefit from fast charging wired speeds of the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, you will need to get Google's 30W USB-C Power Adapter with PPS.
The thing is, the Pixel 6 family moved to the most advanced USB-C standard for fast charging dubbed USB Power Delivery PPS. And probably, the Pixel 7 series will use the same charger. Therefore, the charger needs to support PPS in order to reach the fastest charging speeds possible on the Pixel. So, if you're going to buy a third-party charger, make sure it's compatible with PPS.
How fast will the Pixel 7 charge?
It is likely that Google will keep the same charging speeds for the Pixel 7 series as for the Pixel 6. This means, wired 30W for both, and wireless 21W for the Pixel 7 and 23W for the Pixel 7 Pro - keep in mind those charging speeds have not leaked yet, so this is just speculation at this point.
If that's the case, both Pixels will charge relatively fast. Nothing extraordinary like a what could a 200W charger do, but still, relatively fast nonetheless. As we already stated above, to benefit from the fast charging of the Pixels, you need to get a compatible fast charging adapter.
When we get the phones for reviews, we'll have more insights to share here. But given the fact these phones are not officially released yet, we will need to wait a bit before we know for sure how fast the Pixel 7 family will charge.
