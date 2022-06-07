Pixel 7 battery: expectations

Will the Pixel 7 have better battery life?

How much battery will the Pixel 7 have?

As we mentioned above, improvements in the second-gen Google Tensor chip might prove beneficial to the two phones' battery life. However, we don't know yet how much improvement we will see in this department.















Will the Pixel 7 have wireless charging?

Will Pixel 7 have reverse wireless charging?

What charger will the Pixel 7 use?

The thing is, the Pixel 6 family moved to the most advanced USB-C standard for fast charging dubbed USB Power Delivery PPS. And probably, the Pixel 7 series will use the same charger. Therefore, the charger needs to support PPS in order to reach the fastest charging speeds possible on the Pixel. So, if you're going to buy a third-party charger, make sure it's compatible with PPS.

How fast will the Pixel 7 charge?