Pixel 7 and Pixel 8 network issues to be fixed as Google rolls out second April update



Despite the release of the April 2024 update earlier this month, these issues remained unresolved. However, a second update is now on its way.

Pixel phone users can expect a second April update to address network and connectivity issues. This update already started rolling out to Pixel 8 and Pixel 7 devices on Verizon late last week. The carrier confirmed in a changelog that the new April Pixel update provides performance improvements for LTE call/data and network issues.



Google isn't staying silent about the reported network and connectivity issues plaguing some Pixel users. In fact, the company is reaching out directly to affected users via email. In a recent communication with a Reddit user, the tech giant acknowledged the issues and assured them that a fix is on the way.









Verizon 's changelog reveals that the latest April Pixel update includes the monthly security patch, which was previously rolled out to Pixel phones. The update carries software version AP1A.240405.002.B1.





Users on Verizon 's Pixel devices who have received the update are reporting that it has resolved the problems of missed calls and delayed text messages.



If you are currently facing network issues with your Pixel device and haven't received the update yet, hang in there as the fix is on its way.