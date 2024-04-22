Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

Pixel 7 and Pixel 8 network issues to be fixed as Google rolls out second April update

By
0comments
Software updates Google
Pixel 7 and 8 network issues to be fixed as Google rolls out second April update
Last month, following the installation of the March 2024 monthly update, owners of the Pixel 7 and Pixel 8 series experienced various network issues. Users reported random call drops and receiving text messages in batches throughout the day.
 
Despite the release of the April 2024 update earlier this month, these issues remained unresolved. However, a second update is now on its way.

Google is rolling out a second April update for Pixel phones to fix network and connectivity issues


According to reports from the tech media outlet Android Authority, Pixel phone users can expect a second April update to address network and connectivity issues. This update already started rolling out to Pixel 8 and Pixel 7 devices on Verizon late last week. The carrier confirmed in a changelog that the new April Pixel update "provides performance improvements for LTE call/data and network issues."

Google isn't staying silent about the reported network and connectivity issues plaguing some Pixel users. In fact, the company is reaching out directly to affected users via email. In a recent communication with a Reddit user, the tech giant acknowledged the issues and assured them that a fix is on the way.

Thanks for writing back to Google. We're starting to push an update to Pixel 7 and newer phones. This includes network stability and performance improvements. This update will roll out globally to the regions and carriers impacted over the coming weeks.

Verizon's changelog reveals that the latest April Pixel update includes the monthly security patch, which was previously rolled out to Pixel phones. The update carries software version AP1A.240405.002.B1. 

Users on Verizon's Pixel devices who have received the update are reporting that it has resolved the problems of missed calls and delayed text messages.

If you are currently facing network issues with your Pixel device and haven't received the update yet, hang in there as the fix is on its way.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.jpg
Tsveta Ermenkova Junior News Content Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Even longtime T-Mobile customers will have to put up with slow internet speed policy
Even longtime T-Mobile customers will have to put up with slow internet speed policy
Walmart's hot deal on the JBL Xtreme 3 gives you maximum sound at a bargain price
Walmart's hot deal on the JBL Xtreme 3 gives you maximum sound at a bargain price
iPhone users warned to disable iMessage temporarily to avoid getting hacked
iPhone users warned to disable iMessage temporarily to avoid getting hacked
T-Mobile issues unsatisfying statement about employees receiving SIM swap offers
T-Mobile issues unsatisfying statement about employees receiving SIM swap offers
Over 4,000 stores won't sell OnePlus devices in this country, here's the trouble
Over 4,000 stores won't sell OnePlus devices in this country, here's the trouble
The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is a dream come true after a hefty $400 discount at Best Buy
The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is a dream come true after a hefty $400 discount at Best Buy

Latest News

T-Mobile confirms major 5G network upgrades in Louisiana
T-Mobile confirms major 5G network upgrades in Louisiana
Apple needs a $250 iPhone to boost sales but it doesn't want to make "stripped-down, lousy products"
Apple needs a $250 iPhone to boost sales but it doesn't want to make "stripped-down, lousy products"
Grab the smaller-sized Galaxy Watch 6 at bargain prices through Amazon's deal
Grab the smaller-sized Galaxy Watch 6 at bargain prices through Amazon's deal
Galaxy S21 and S22 owners facing green line issue will get free screen replacement in one country
Galaxy S21 and S22 owners facing green line issue will get free screen replacement in one country
AT&T's first kid-friendly tablet is here with a fun design and great price
AT&T's first kid-friendly tablet is here with a fun design and great price
LeBron James may have leaked Apple's next big Beats product
LeBron James may have leaked Apple's next big Beats product
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless