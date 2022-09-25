Pixel 7 about to crush Galaxy and iPhone as Samsung and Apple roll the red carpet for Google?

You know - because Google makes Android and because that's what Google promised.



I repeat - a year.

Certainly not me.

But what if Google could (sort of) make up for the poor Pixel 6 experience with some heavy discounts on the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro ?!





Apology gifts! Should Google offer Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro owners a special discount/trade-in deal on Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro?





Trading in a Pixel 5 to purchase a Pixel 6 Pro in the US gets you a $347 discount

Trading in a Pixel 5 to purchase a Pixel 6 Pro in the UK gets you a £200 discount

Trading in a Pixel 5 to purchase a Pixel 6 Pro in Europe (Germany) gets you a €290 discount

Google must keep Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro prices unchanged; follow Samsung's example of amazing trade-in deals





The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro trade-in deal for Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro owners

Trading in a Pixel 6 to purchase a Pixel 7 could get you a $400 discount (or the equivalent based on your region)

Trading in a Pixel 6 Pro to purchase a Pixel 7 Pro could get you a $600 discount (or the equivalent based on your region)

Sky-high iPhone 14 prices around the world and canceled Note 22 and S22 FE flagships - Google's golden ticket to record-breaking Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro sales?









Of course, we can never look at the smartphone industry in isolation. But in this case, this might play into our and Google's favor!







Sure, Apple's irrational price increase is terrible news for those who want a new iPhone, but it's a golden opportunity for Google (again - a company that makes 99% of its profits without having to sell phones anyway) to make up some ground in the super-challenging race with Apple and Samsung in regions like the UK, Europe, India, etc.







Speaking of Samsung, what's also great news (for Google) is that this year (like last year) the South Korean company isn't going to be releasing a Galaxy Note flagship! Moreover, according to reports, the



So, in a way, exactly , but that's as good as it's going to get anyway! A golden opportunity to sell some (reliable!) phones and convert Apple users who don't want to pay an arm and a leg for an iPhone 14 and Samsung users who aren't getting a Note 22 or a Galaxy S22 FE this year.



In the end, it's up to Sundar Pichai & Co whether they decide to keep the price of the Pixel 7 series low and offer existing Pixel owners a generous (and well-deserved) discount to make up for the lackluster Pixel 6 experience!



Another upside would be that if (God forbid) the Pixel 7 phones get to experience similar reliability issues as the Pixel 6, the heavy discounts for Pixel 6 owners and lower prices might mitigate a real crisis over at Mountain View. Like they did for the Pixel 6.



