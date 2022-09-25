Pixel 7 about to crush Galaxy and iPhone as Samsung and Apple roll the red carpet for Google?
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
It's now been nearly 11 months since the launch of the much anticipated Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro flagships, which were meant to be "Android's iPhone". We (and by "we" I mean me) were expecting a duo of flagship devices that can do everything more expensive phones from Samsung and Apple could do, but just as reliably (if not even more reliably) and at a better price! You know - because Google makes Android and because that's what Google promised.
Unfortunately, to everyone's shock, instead of becoming Android's iPhone (read: a reliable phone with great software support that you can count on), the Pixel 6 series turned into one of Android's least stable and, therefore, hardest to recommend flagship phones in 2021-2022.
As you might know, the Pixel 6 bugs are now mostly ironed out thanks to Android 13 (some battery drain issues persist, but at this point, it's a given that Google's flagships underperform when it comes to battery life).
Anyway, given that it took Google almost a whole year to turn the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro into the reliable smartphones they were meant to be from day one, wouldn't it be fair if the company offered those who bought Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro a special "apology gift deal" on the soon to be released Pixel 7 phones?
Right now, Google's trade-in deals for Pixel 5 owners who want to buy a Pixel 6 Pro aren't so great:
Sure, that's not an apples-to-apples comparison since the Pixel 5 is older and not even part of Google's revamped phone design language. However, if the discounts for Pixel 6 owners who'd like to buy a Pixel 7 are similar, I don't think that'd be fair to those who've had to endure so many bugs for so long. That's, of course, if those customers want to upgrade to another Google phone in the first place.
Anyway, probably the best example when it comes to trade-in deals in the smartphone industry is Samsung, and perhaps Google could take some inspiration from the South Korean company.
Now, to the big question - how big of a discount should Google offer to those Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro owners who've had to deal with broken fingerprint readers, poor battery life, dysfunctional adaptive brightness, display freezing, bad signal, and a bunch of other smaller bugs all throughout 2021-2022?
Of course, there isn't a perfect way of "measuring" this, but if you ask me (as a Pixel 6 Pro owner from day one), I'd appreciate a generous trade-in deal. So, here’s how I imagine such a deal might look like:
Sure, that's a discount equivalent to 2/3 of the value of the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, but I don't think it's too big of a price to pay for Google...
As a company that doesn't rely on selling phones to make most of its profits, and as a phone-maker that's now trying to attract existing Apple and Samsung users, as well as keep its existing Pixel fanbase (remember, these are people who are now doubting Google's ability to make reliable flagship phone), Google doesn't have much to lose here. In fact, Sundar Pichai & Co should be doing everything to retain and attract users right now.
Sure, Apple's irrational price increase is terrible news for those who want a new iPhone, but it's a golden opportunity for Google (again - a company that makes 99% of its profits without having to sell phones anyway) to make up some ground in the super-challenging race with Apple and Samsung in regions like the UK, Europe, India, etc.
Speaking of Samsung, what's also great news (for Google) is that this year (like last year) the South Korean company isn't going to be releasing a Galaxy Note flagship! Moreover, according to reports, the Galaxy S22 FE is also canceled, leaving a big gaping hole in the market for flagship phones that could be seamlessly filled by none other than Google's Pixel 7 series of phones!
In the end, it's up to Sundar Pichai & Co whether they decide to keep the price of the Pixel 7 series low and offer existing Pixel owners a generous (and well-deserved) discount to make up for the lackluster Pixel 6 experience!
Another upside would be that if (God forbid) the Pixel 7 phones get to experience similar reliability issues as the Pixel 6, the heavy discounts for Pixel 6 owners and lower prices might mitigate a real crisis over at Mountain View. Like they did for the Pixel 6.
If you bought a Pixel 6 longer than a month ago, you already know exactly what I'm talking about, and if you didn't, you've surely read the hundreds of stories (not exaggerating) about the various hardware and software bugs that troubled the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro for nearly a year! A year. I repeat - a year. Who would be happy with a $900 phone that only became reliable nearly a year after its launch? Certainly not me.
But what if Google could (sort of) make up for the poor Pixel 6 experience with some heavy discounts on the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro?!
Apology gifts! Should Google offer Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro owners a special discount/trade-in deal on Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro?
This is the Pixel 7 Pro in the new Hazel color!
- Trading in a Pixel 5 to purchase a Pixel 6 Pro in the US gets you a $347 discount
- Trading in a Pixel 5 to purchase a Pixel 6 Pro in the UK gets you a £200 discount
- Trading in a Pixel 5 to purchase a Pixel 6 Pro in Europe (Germany) gets you a €290 discount
Google must keep Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro prices unchanged; follow Samsung's example of amazing trade-in deals
Pull a Samsung, Google!
For example, at the moment, Samsung is ready to take off $900 of your Galaxy Z Fold 4 purchase price for trading in a Galaxy Z Fold 3 or a Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. Moreover, you can save $800 if you trade in the two-generations-old Galaxy Z Fold 2 or Galaxy S21+, which is just… remarkable as far as trade-in deals are concerned.
The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro trade-in deal for Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro owners
- Trading in a Pixel 6 to purchase a Pixel 7 could get you a $400 discount (or the equivalent based on your region)
- Trading in a Pixel 6 Pro to purchase a Pixel 7 Pro could get you a $600 discount (or the equivalent based on your region)
That's, of course, if Google keeps the same (amazing) $600 and $900 prices for Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. This might prove somewhat challenging in today's economic climate, but if there's one company that can resist increasing phone prices, that's Google.
Sky-high iPhone 14 prices around the world and canceled Note 22 and S22 FE flagships - Google's golden ticket to record-breaking Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro sales?
Of course, we can never look at the smartphone industry in isolation. But in this case, this might play into our and Google's favor!
As you might know, although iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro prices in the US, Canada, and China are unchanged compared to last year, Cupertino's brand new flagship phones are significantly more expensive around the rest of the world! That includes some of Google's target markets, such as the UK and Germany, where the iPhone 14 series is 15% more expensive.
In Poland, the iPhone 14 series is a whopping 25% more expensive than iPhone 13 was last year, while a 256GB iPhone 14 Pro (not Max) costs as much as a Galaxy Z Fold 4 on Amazon Germany right now (€1,450/$1,450).
Unlike the Pixel 6, the Pixel 7 is now coming to India too, which is the second-largest smartphone market after China!
So, in a way, Apple and Samsung are rolling out the red carpet for Google! Well, not exactly, but that's as good as it's going to get anyway! A golden opportunity to sell some (reliable!) phones and convert Apple users who don't want to pay an arm and a leg for an iPhone 14 and Samsung users who aren't getting a Note 22 or a Galaxy S22 FE this year.
OK, Google?
