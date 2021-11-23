Notification Center

Android Processors Google

Camera could be the differentiator between the Pixel 6a and Pixel 6

Anam Hamid
By
2
Camera could be the differentiator between the Pixel 6a and Pixel 6
More details are trickling in about Google's next mid-range A series phone which will likely be called the Pixel 6a. Earlier, it was revealed that the device would carry forward Pixel 6's design, and this led to speculations that it would be kitted with the same cameras as Google's latest standard flagship. That is apparently not going to happen.

Pixel 6a camera setup: Same main snapper as the Pixel 5a and Pixel 6's ultrawide and front shooters


9to5Google's code hunters have found evidence that the Pixel 6a will not inherit the 50MP Samsung GN1 sensor that has been used for Pixel 6's main camera. Instead, it will employ the same 12.2MP Sony IMX363 unit that Google has used in every handset from the Pixel 3 through the Pixel 5a

The rest of the cameras will be the same as those found on the Pixel 6, meaning the Pixel 6a, which is codenamed Bluejay, will use Sony's IMX386 sensor for the ultrawide unit and the 8MP IMX355 for the front camera. 

It was also being alleged that the Pixel 6a would be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chip, but code snippets seem to suggest that the device will be underpinned by the Tensor, the Google-made silicon that also fuels the Pixel 6 duo. This implies that the phone will also offer Tensor-dependent features like on-device translation and Live HDR.

So, while it may come as a shocker that Google is seemingly breaking the tradition of using the same camera setup for its affordable and flagship handset, it's a positive that the Pixel 6a will get the same chip as Google's premium phones.

Sure, that was also the case with the Pixel 5a, but let's not forget that the Pixel 5 was more of a mid-ranger than a flagship. Before that, Google used to equip its mid-tier phones with a midrange SoC, and high-end devices with a premium processor.

Google will likely cut corners elsewhere though. For instance, the Pixel 6a is rumored to come with a relatively smaller 6.2-inches screen, which is not necessarily a downgrade, especially for those who think the Pixel 6's 6.4-inches screen is a little too big

The device will probably flaunt an in-display fingerprint reader. It's also tipped to be the first A-series Pixel phone to not come with a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Assuming it will be priced at $449 or lower, we can already see it becoming the top choice as the best mid-ranger.

Story timeline

This story is part of:

Google Pixel 6a (2 updates)

FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless