Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Galaxy S21 Ultra Unlocked from $599.99 with a trade-in!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Galaxy S21 Ultra Unlocked from $599.99 with a trade-in!

 View
Early Black Friday deals
Catch limited-time Black Friday offers on tech before they are gone!
Google

A Google Pixel 6a specs leak lists a welcome camera surprise

Daniel Petrov
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A Google Pixel 6a specs leak lists a welcome camera surprise
The supply chain for Google Pixel 6 series phones is still in disarray with demand outstripping supply to the tune of several weeks of wait time to grab one, but the rumors about an affordable Pixel 6a member of the line are already here.

The Google Pixel 6a exterior design and dimensions already appeared in renders by renowned leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer aka @onleaks, and now we get to hear about the Pixel 6a processor and other details thanks to another credible tipster over at the Chinese version of Twitter, dubbed Weibo.

Google Pixel 6 Pro

with a trade-in and a new Unlimited plan

$700 off (78%) Trade-in
$199 99
$899 99
Buy at AT&T

Google Pixel 6 Pro

with trade-in and a new plan

$700 off (78%) Trade-in
$199 99
$899 99
Buy at Verizon

Pixel 6a display, processor, and camera specs


The phone would supposedly come with a 6.2" 1080p OLED display, a Snapdragon 778G chipset with 5G connectivity, and a 50MP Samsung GN1 sensor for the main camera. The leakster confirms the compact 152.2 x 71.8 x 8.7mm exterior. 

We hope that those dimensions will mean a much thinner bezel than what's currently on the Pixel 6, which would be odd given that the Pixel 6a would be the affordable member of the series, whereas the 6 is a midranger, but we'll get aesthetics where we can. The piece of Pixel 6a camera specs revealed is pretty encouraging, too, as that would mean all three members of the Pixel 6 line will be equipped with the same high-res sensor. 

Last we heard about the alleged Pixel 6a rear camera kit, though, it was supposed to include just two 12MP Sony sensors, with only the ultrawide camera getting an upgrade compared to the Pixel 5a specs, in the form of a larger sensor pixel size to get more light in, so we'll see whose info holds water in the end. 

In any case, given that the Pixel 5a release was in August, there is still a lot of time and water to run through the rumor mill as the Pixel 6a release date nears to know everything about it. For now, here's a list of all the rumored Pixel 6a specs:

  • 6.2" 1080p OLED display
  • Snapdragon 778G chipset
  • 50MP Samsung GN1 or 12MP Sony IMX386 main camera sensor
  • 12MP Sony IMX363 ultrawide camera sensor
  • 8MP Sony IMX355 front camera
  • Compact 152.2 x 71.8 x 8.7mm dimensions which would let it take more light in

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Latest News

Meta delays an important security feature for Messenger and Instagram
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Meta delays an important security feature for Messenger and Instagram
Amazon captures the early Black Friday spotlight with incredible Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 deal
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Amazon captures the early Black Friday spotlight with incredible Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 deal
Apple patents an all-glass iPhone
by Doroteya Borisova,  0
Apple patents an all-glass iPhone
Here's where you can get the best Black Friday deal on Apple's 'new' AirPods Pro
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Here's where you can get the best Black Friday deal on Apple's 'new' AirPods Pro
-$80
Waze blames a glitch for sending drivers into dead end roads
by Alan Friedman,  0
Waze blames a glitch for sending drivers into dead end roads
Before the Apple Watch there was the Seiko WristMac; rare find goes up for bids tomorrow
by Alan Friedman,  3
Before the Apple Watch there was the Seiko WristMac; rare find goes up for bids tomorrow
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless