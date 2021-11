A Google Pixel 6a specs leak lists a welcome camera surprise

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





Pixel 6a display, processor, and camera specs





The phone would supposedly come with a 6.2" 1080p OLED display, a Snapdragon 778G chipset with 5G connectivity, and a 50MP Samsung GN1 sensor for the main camera. The leakster confirms the compact 152.2 x 71.8 x 8.7mm exterior.





We hope that those dimensions will mean a much thinner bezel than what's currently on the Pixel 6 , which would be odd given that the Pixel 6a would be the affordable member of the series, whereas the 6 is a midranger, but we'll get aesthetics where we can. The piece of Pixel 6a camera specs revealed is pretty encouraging, too, as that would mean all three members of the Pixel 6 line will be equipped with the same high-res sensor.





Last we heard about the alleged Pixel 6a rear camera kit , though, it was supposed to include just two 12MP Sony sensors, with only the ultrawide camera getting an upgrade compared to the Pixel 5a specs , in the form of a larger sensor pixel size to get more light in, so we'll see whose info holds water in the end.





In any case, given that the Pixel 5a release was in August, there is still a lot of time and water to run through the rumor mill as the Pixel 6a release date nears to know everything about it. For now, here's a list of all the rumored Pixel 6a specs:





6.2" 1080p OLED display

Snapdragon 778G chipset

50MP Samsung GN1 or 12MP Sony IMX386 main camera sensor

12MP Sony IMX363 ultrawide camera sensor

8MP Sony IMX355 front camera

Compact 152.2 x 71.8 x 8.7mm dimensions which would let it take more light in

The supply chain for Google Pixel 6 series phones is still in disarray with demand outstripping supply to the tune of several weeks of wait time to grab one, but the rumors about an affordable Pixel 6a member of the line are already here.