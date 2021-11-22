A Google Pixel 6a specs leak lists a welcome camera surprise

A Google Pixel 6a specs leak lists a welcome camera surprise0
The Google Pixel 6a exterior design and dimensions already appeared in renders by renowned leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer aka @onleaks, and now we get to hear about the Pixel 6a processor and other details thanks to another credible tipster over at the Chinese version of Twitter, dubbed Weibo.
Pixel 6a display, processor, and camera specs
The phone would supposedly come with a 6.2" 1080p OLED display, a Snapdragon 778G chipset with 5G connectivity, and a 50MP Samsung GN1 sensor for the main camera. The leakster confirms the compact 152.2 x 71.8 x 8.7mm exterior.
In any case, given that the Pixel 5a release was in August, there is still a lot of time and water to run through the rumor mill as the Pixel 6a release date nears to know everything about it. For now, here's a list of all the rumored Pixel 6a specs:
- 6.2" 1080p OLED display
- Snapdragon 778G chipset
- 50MP Samsung GN1 or 12MP Sony IMX386 main camera sensor
- 12MP Sony IMX363 ultrawide camera sensor
- 8MP Sony IMX355 front camera
- Compact 152.2 x 71.8 x 8.7mm dimensions which would let it take more light in