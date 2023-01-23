Reserve the new Samsung flagship!
Reserve your Samsung Galaxy S23 now!
Don't miss your chance to reserve a Galaxy S23 early with a discount.

Pixel 6 at 30% off is the best deal of the month

Deals Google
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The Google Pixel 6 at 30% off is the best deal of the month
Can you get a flagship phone for around $400? Well, now you can! This might seem almost impossible, but thanks to the latest Amazon deal that shaves 30% off the regular price of Google's last-gen flagship, you can get onboard the Pixel train for basically pocket money.

Google Pixel 6 - 128GB - Stormy Black

Fully unlocked, 50 megapixel rear camera, 5G, Tensor chipset,
$180 off (30%)
Buy at Amazon


Granted, the deal is for the base 128GB model, and the 30% discount is valid only for the Stormy Black model, but it's a great deal nonetheless. The Kinda Coral and Sorta Seafoam color options are also slightly discounted.

In case you missed it, the Pixel 6 launched the company's new design and hardware trends, namely the "camera bar" design element and the in-house made Tensor hardware chip. You can always check out our full Google Pixel 6 review (9.0 out of 10) for the geeky stuff, but in a nutshell, the phone comes with a lot of bells and whistles. And at that price, it's a steal!

"It has a 6.4-inch OLED screen, it’s still built with premium materials — unlike some companies who dress their "cheap flagships" in plastic —, and still has a high refresh rate screen — unlike some other companies that limit their more affordable phones to 60 Hz," read part of the aforementioned review.

But maybe the most important and cool features lie in the software department. Google planted a lot of AI magic into its brand new Tensor chip, and when you pair all this with the extended software update cycle (and fast at that), this becomes even more tempting. Don't miss out!

Also Read:
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Real hands-on footage of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: take a look at the design and camera app
Real hands-on footage of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: take a look at the design and camera app
Twitter has an ad-free subscription in the works, Musk announces
Twitter has an ad-free subscription in the works, Musk announces
Redmi may step up its game with a Note 12 Turbo model
Redmi may step up its game with a Note 12 Turbo model
Here is Motorola’s unannounced Moto G23 in all its glory
Here is Motorola’s unannounced Moto G23 in all its glory
Pixel 6 at 30% off is the best deal of the month
Pixel 6 at 30% off is the best deal of the month
Mobvoi’s next smartwatch will be powered by Snapdragon W5+, runs Wear OS 3
Mobvoi’s next smartwatch will be powered by Snapdragon W5+, runs Wear OS 3

Popular stories

Samsung's Galaxy S23 Ultra crown jewel gets a full spec sheet ahead of launch
Samsung's Galaxy S23 Ultra crown jewel gets a full spec sheet ahead of launch
iPhone 15 will have a beautiful, Android-like design, leaker implies
iPhone 15 will have a beautiful, Android-like design, leaker implies
Samsung introduces the Galaxy S23 Ultra's 200MP camera sensor
Samsung introduces the Galaxy S23 Ultra's 200MP camera sensor
Leaked Verizon spec sheet for Galaxy S23 line reveals everything including prices
Leaked Verizon spec sheet for Galaxy S23 line reveals everything including prices
CES photo gives us an early peek at the Galaxy Z Fold 5
CES photo gives us an early peek at the Galaxy Z Fold 5
Extraordinary new deal makes the unlocked Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) cheaper than ever
Extraordinary new deal makes the unlocked Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) cheaper than ever
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless