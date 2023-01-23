Pixel 6 at 30% off is the best deal of the month

30% off

Google Pixel 6 - 128GB - Stormy Black Fully unlocked, 50 megapixel rear camera, 5G, Tensor chipset, $180 off (30%) Buy at Amazon



Granted, the deal is for the base 128GB model, and the 30% discount is valid only for the Stormy Black model, but it's a great deal nonetheless. The Kinda Coral and Sorta Seafoam color options are also slightly discounted.



In case you missed it, the Pixel 6 launched the company's new design and hardware trends, namely the "camera bar" design element and the in-house made Tensor hardware chip. You can always check out our full 9.0 out of 10 ) for the geeky stuff, but in a nutshell, the phone comes with a lot of bells and whistles. And at that price, it's a steal!



"It has a 6.4-inch OLED screen, it’s still built with premium materials — unlike some companies who dress their "cheap flagships" in plastic —, and still has a high refresh rate screen — unlike some other companies that limit their more affordable phones to 60 Hz," read part of the aforementioned review.



But maybe the most important and cool features lie in the software department. Google planted a lot of AI magic into its brand new Tensor chip, and when you pair all this with the extended software update cycle (and fast at that), this becomes even more tempting. Don't miss out!

Can you get a flagship phone for around $400? Well, now you can! This might seem almost impossible, but thanks to the latest Amazon deal that shavesthe regular price of Google's last-gen flagship, you can get onboard the Pixel train for basically pocket money.