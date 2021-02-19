Hidden code points to in-display face unlock, fingerprint scanner for Pixel 6 5G
Based on hidden code found in the first Developer Preview of Android 12, Pixel 6 could feature both an in-display fingerprint scanner and a facial authorization system. You might recall that the Pixel 4 featured Face Unlock while dropping the fingerprint sensor. The Pixel 5 reversed that by removing Face Unlock and bringing back the rear-facing fingerprint scanner.
Keep in mind that despite Rahman's discovery, there is no guarantee that the Pixel 6 will sport an in-display fingerprint scanner even if it does become a native Android feature. And it goes without saying that there is no guarantee that Google will bring back Face Unlock. In the beginning of last year, Face Unlock broke. Without a biometric backup like a fingerprint scanner, Pixel 4 users had to resort to using a PIN, pattern, or a passcode to unlock their device. If this code proves to be legit, Pixel 6 users might be able to use a fingerprint scanner when the facial recognition isn't working and vice versa.
The big question for those interested in Pixel 6 is whether Google will return the Pixel line to flagship status. The Pixel 5 is powered by the Snapdragon 765G, instead of the flagship Snapdragon 865 chipset. If the Pixel 6 does return to its flagship roots, we can expect it to be powered by the Snapdragon 888 which is currently Qualcomm's flagship chip. We could see the Pixel 6 introduced this coming October.